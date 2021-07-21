FAMILY FUN
Picnic at Tanglewood in the City
THURSDAY, JULY 22
Enjoy a Tanglewood-style picnic (bring-your-own) on the lawn of The Common, 100 First St., Pittsfield, while watching the free community screening of a Tanglewood performance, 7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 22. Live performances by Kids4Harmony and The Eagles Band begin at 6:30 p.m.
PERFORMANCE
Watch NYC Ballet dancers
SATURDAY, JULY 24
Tom Gold Dance returns to TurnPark Art Space, in West Stockbridge, with a new work, "Borrowed Time," choreographed especially for the sculpture park at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, July 24. Discussion with Gold and the dancers follows. $35
CONCERT
Enjoy in the garden
MONDAY, JULY 26
Listen to songs from bands that starred on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1964, as well as songs from the late '60s "Summer of Love.” Union Jack performs 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, July 26, in Lucy's Topiary Garden at the Berkshire Botanical Garden, Stockbridge. $10 - $15, advanced registration suggested.