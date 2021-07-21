Audience members watch screening of Tanglewood in the City (copy)

The Boston Symphony Orchestra’s Tanglewood in the City video performance on the Pittsfield Common on First Street will be held Thursday.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

FAMILY FUN

Picnic at Tanglewood in the City

THURSDAY, JULY 22

Enjoy a Tanglewood-style picnic (bring-your-own) on the lawn of The Common, 100 First St., Pittsfield, while watching the free community screening of a Tanglewood performance, 7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 22. Live performances by Kids4Harmony and The Eagles Band begin at 6:30 p.m.

bso.org

PERFORMANCE

Watch NYC Ballet dancers 

SATURDAY, JULY 24

Tom Gold Dance returns to TurnPark Art Space, in West Stockbridge, with a new work, "Borrowed Time," choreographed especially for the sculpture park at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, July 24. Discussion with Gold and the dancers follows. $35

turnpark.com

CONCERT

Enjoy in the garden

MONDAY, JULY 26

Listen to songs from bands that starred on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1964, as well as songs from the late '60s "Summer of Love.” Union Jack performs 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, July 26, in Lucy's Topiary Garden at the Berkshire Botanical Garden, Stockbridge. $10 - $15, advanced registration suggested.

berkshirebotanical.org