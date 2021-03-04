Berkshire International Film Festival's 15th festival is moving from the previously scheduled June 2-5 to Sept. 8-12, with an added day to the normally weekend-long event.
"We are incredibly excited to announce these new dates, in the hopes we can all gather safely together," Berkshire International Film Festival artistic director Kelley Vickery said in an announcement. "We of course will continue to follow the experts and science and continue to evaluate the pandemic in relation to health, travel, and live events ... "
In the emanwhile, Vickery said, planning underwaqy for a hybrtud festival thyat will include in-person screenings, drive-ins, and virtual screenings and events.
Detailed information is firtjcoming. i
In addition to the new festival dates, BIFF has announced the appointment of David Tochterman as executive director. He replaces Laura Palmer.
"We are so pleased to add David Tochterman to our BIFF family," said BIFF board chair Pat Fili-Krushel. "Given David’s deep roots in the entertainment business, we couldn’t have found a better person to partner with Kelley as we navigate the new world of content distribution and kick off an exciting new era of growth for BIFF."
Tochterman is an Emmy-nominated media executive, producer and entrepreneur. He is CEO of Canvas Media Studios, a venture capital financed production studio and distributor for television, film and digital/social platforms.
Previously, Tochterman was a digital strategy consultant for ABC, PBS and Starz, and founded Innovative Artists Digital Media, one of the first talent agency digital divisions. In television, he has developed and produced programming for all television networks, and worked on hit series' that have won over 20 Emmy Awards and nominations. He was a senior executive for Will Smith's Overbrook Entertainment and the Carsey Werner Company, where he developed projects including "That '70s Show" and "3rd Rock From the Sun," and was an executive producer of "Grace Under Fire."
He and his wife moved to the Berkshires from Los Angeles prior to COVID.