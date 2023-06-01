Author Talk: George Gilder to discuss 'Life After Capitalism' with Jim Brooke

STOCKBRIDGE — George Gilder, author, investor, economist and co-founder of the Discovery Institute, joins Jim Brooke in conversation about his latest book, "Life After Capitalism: The Meaning of Wealth, the Future of the Economy and the Time Theory of Money," at the Stockbridge Library, Museum & Archives, 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
Gilder, author of the national bestseller "Life After Google" and the generation-defining "Wealth and Poverty," according to a release, "pinpoints how the clash of creativity with power at the heart of economic systems leads to global cognitive dissonance and argues that the creation of the novel taps capitalism’s infinite promise and is humanity’s only path of escape from stagnation and tyranny."
The Stockbridge Library is located at 46 Main St.
More information: 413-298-5501, stockbridgelibrary.org