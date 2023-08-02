<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
WORDS, IDEAS, and THINKERS FESTIVAL

Martin Baron talks about his tenure as a newspaper editor, 'Spotlight' and his forthcoming book 'Collision of Power'

Baron Headshot.jpeg

Martin Baron will speak with author Stacy Schiff at the Authors Guild Foundation's second annual "Words, Ideas, and Thinkers Festival," Sept. 21-23 at Shakespeare & Company. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY MARTIN BARON

LENOX — The Authors Guild Foundation returns to the Berkshires with its second annual “Words, Ideas, and Thinkers Festival,” known at the WIT Festival, Sept. 21-23 at Shakespeare & Company, where it will bring together many of today’s best and brightest writers to explore the theme of “Changing the Narrative" through a series of thought-provoking conversations.

Authors Guild’s WIT Festival registration opens this month

Discussion topics include politics and prose, memoir and memory, artificial intelligence, crypto and the metaverse, the cult of secrecy and the historical record.

