Martin Baron talks about his tenure as a newspaper editor, 'Spotlight' and his forthcoming book 'Collision of Power'

LENOX — The Authors Guild Foundation returns to the Berkshires with its second annual “Words, Ideas, and Thinkers Festival,” known at the WIT Festival, Sept. 21-23 at Shakespeare & Company, where it will bring together many of today’s best and brightest writers to explore the theme of “Changing the Narrative" through a series of thought-provoking conversations.
Discussion topics include politics and prose, memoir and memory, artificial intelligence, crypto and the metaverse, the cult of secrecy and the historical record.