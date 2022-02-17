5 books to read during Black History Month and beyond

February is just about half over, but there's still time to celebrate Black History Month.
Kira Bingemann, adult programming and reference librarian at the David & Joyce Milne Public Library in Williamstown, is helping us out by sharing a few must-read titles to honor Black History Month:
"The 1619 Project"
"The 1619 Project" has made waves because it attributes the trajectory of American history much more on slavery and the contribution of Black Americans than mainstream history books have traditionally done. In addition, editor Nikole Hannah-Jones considers the year 1619 to be the true beginning of slavery, Black history and the ongoing plight of racial injustice. The collection of essays by the many authors are beautifully written, most notably those by the Pulitzer-prize winning Hannah-Jones who began the project, and brings to light a long-neglected side of American history. — Kira Bingemann
"Blood on the River: A Chronicle of Mutiny and Freedom on the Wild Coast"
"Blood on the River: A Chronicle of Mutiny and Freedom on the Wild Coast," by Marjoleine Kars, is a riveting in-depth historical account of a slave rebellion based on new and in-depth research. Although it's not exactly American Black history, this event nearly had a drastic effect on the course of American history when a 1763 revolt in present-day Guyana came very close to succeeding, thanks to the strategic planning and alliances created by Black leaders who mobilized thousands of slaves to fight the Dutch colonists controlling the island. — Kira Bingemann
"A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance"
Hanif Abdurraqib celebrates black performances in history, while also shedding light on the difficult circumstances that brought them about in "A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance." His stories about performances, in beautiful prose I might add, go well beyond singing and dancing; Abdurraqib considers playing cards, attending a funeral, the legacy of Blackface, and "magical negroes" as part of the important history of Black performance as well. — Kira Bingemann
Other books on the Milne Library's list of titles for Black History Month include:
"Four hundred souls : A community history of African America, 1619-2019"
"Four hundred souls: a community history of African America, 1619-2019" is a New York Times-bestselling anthology of essays and poems by 90 authors, edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain.
"Vanguard: How black women broke barriers, won the vote, and insisted on equality for all"
Of "Vanguard" by Martha S. Jones, the New York Times writes: "Jones has written an elegant and expansive history of Black women who sought to build political power where they could."
Find their full list of Black History Month recommendations at milnelibrary.org.