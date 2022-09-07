We asked Berkshire Eagle staff what was the best book they read this summer — here are 14 book recommendations

Recently, we asked the staff of The Berkshire Eagle to share what the best book they read this summer was — there were no prerequisites, other than it was read over the summer and it was their favorite. The book didn't have to be new, on a best-seller list or of a particular genre. The following list is a good mix of old and new titles, spans a range of genres and even includes a children's book recommendation.
'The Greatest Generation' by Tom Brokaw
Unfortunately, I am not able to read as much as of late, but I did just finish the book "The Greatest Generation" by Tom Brokaw. It told the stories of some WWII veterans and gave a glimpse into their lives before, during and after the war. I was humbled by the fact that not one of them felt as though their service was an inconvenience; they saw it, instead, as a responsibility they had to our country to make sure our freedoms were protected for future generations.
— Charles Danforth, general manager of operations
'The Dawn of Everything: A new history of humanity' by David Graeber and David Wengrow
This book challenges a whole raft of assumptions about ancient human history. Contrary to the standard story, it turns out that there never really was an "agricultural revolution" that led directly to the founding of cities and states and to the rise of kings and other forms of hierarchies. Instead, it shows that there are many examples of egalitarian societies without hierarchies, living and thriving in cities (including examples where women played equal roles with men). Most surprisingly, it lays out ways in which the authors believe that Native American thinkers influenced ideas around freedom during the European Enlightenment movement.
— Martin Langeveld, Eagle publisher emeritus
'The Orphan's Tale' by Pam Jenoff
It's about a woman who hides from Nazis by immersing herself in the circus and becoming a flying trapeze artist.
It's an unexpected survival story that rose to the top of both historical fiction and women's history categories for me.
— Marykate B. Sweener, circulation services
'The Pout Pout Fish' by Deborah Diesen
The best thing I've read recently is a true masterpiece of both literature and poetry.
Deborah Diesen's "The Pout Pout Fish" has had both me and my 18-month-old enraptured for much of the summer. It's perfect for mornings, afternoons, naptimes and middle-of-the-night wakeups. The troubled titular character, brilliantly illustrated by Dan Hanna, is always there for us with a comforting message, hilarious rhymes and a feel-good — if somewhat non-consensual — ending. Simply put, parenting is hard, but it's really tough to stay being a pout pout adult when putting on a thick Brooklyn accent and reading a line like "Hey, Mr. Fish, you kaleidoscope of mope!"
And, if your kid does sleep, I'd recommend Harlan Coben's 2020 standalone "The Boy From the Woods" for a quick and easy page-turning mystery chock full of Coben-esque twists.
— Mike Walsh, sports editor
'To Kill A Mockingbird' by Harper Lee
I was a little boy when "To Kill a Mockingbird" by Harper Lee came out in 1960. I remember being frightened by the movie that arrived two years later, which won an Oscar for Gregory Peck. Many years later, one of my sons played the character Dill in a community theater production.
I thought I'd read "Mockingbird" half a century ago. Must have, right?
But when I picked it up this summer, its pages were new to me — and a true wonder. I fell for young Scout's bone-clean narrative of life in her tiny Alabama town — and of the 1930s events Lee reworked from her childhood.
I knew the story's outlines, but so what? This is a story to savor word by word. To fall into.
Scout and her big brother Jem bear witness to Maycomb's racism — from a mob's violence to the quiet cruelty of tut-tutting society ladies. It's a story you feel from the inside out, as seasons and years pass for these children. I can close my eyes and walk the streets of Maycomb, a place so close, so frightening, so funny and, yes, so boring to Scout, Jem and Dill. Just like life.
The world around them is slowly rendered for what it is — a place of brutally uneven justice. I closed "Mockingbird" and felt it could have been written yesterday. I now understand why American librarians once voted this the one book every adult should read. They've got copies waiting for you.
— Larry Parnass, managing editor of innovation
'Arrivederci New York' by Eugene Christy
I came upon this book in the office one day in a collection of books by local authors. "Arrivederci New York," by Eugene Christy, follows the young life of an illegal immigrant boy from Italy who establishes himself in the garment industry. Couldn't put it down, as I used to be a garment cutter as one of my first jobs.
Can't wait to read "My Son The American," by the same author.
— Wendy Biasin, classifieds clerk
'Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals' by by Laurie Zaleski
I read a lot; mostly fiction. But I just finished this book and have been telling all of my friends about it!
A friend, who knows how much I love animals, recommended it. It's so well written, funny, sad at times — a quick read. I couldn't put it down. The animal stories are wonderful! What this woman, Laurie, has done is so inspiring.
I loved it so much, my friend and I are planning a trip to the Funny Farm.
— Barbara Schmick, philanthropy and marketing coordinator
'The Immortal King Rao' by Vauhini Vara
The best book I've read this summer is "The Immortal King Rao." Author Vauhini Vara tells the story how a technology CEO came to run the world — literally — and how his daughter, to whom he gave special technological powers, grapples with his decisions and the society he created. Vara writes about a detailed world that draws parallels to our own. It's a book that I didn't want to end, and hope will have a sequel.
— Greta Jochem, North Adams reporter
'How Minds Change' by David McRaney
I can't recommend enough the book, "How Minds Change" by David McRaney. It's a dive into the science of why we believe what we believe and why our usual methods for trying to convince others they are wrong fail. He then goes into what methods have a chance of changing minds (Hint: It isn't screaming and ostracizing those we disagree with). A must read before we sit down with our relatives at Thanksgiving.
— Daniel White, ad fulfillment coordinator
'The Bomb: Presidents, Generals, and the Secret History of Nuclear War' by Fred Kaplan
A national security expert's thorough, harrowing look at the evolution of American nuclear arms policy from the Truman administration through the 21st century. The book was released in 2018, but it is unfortunately timely amid rising geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and other nuclear powers. It's a frightening but informative primer on the history, inner workings and close calls of the shadowy mechanisms controlling our world-ending weaponry.
— David Coffey, editorial page editor
'Bring the Jubilee' by Ward Moore
"Jubilee" has to be one of the most interestingly written books I've read. Set in the 1930s-50s U.S., it depicts the world if the South won the Civil War. You follow Hodge, who is from upstate New York, as Ward Moore does an amazing job to flesh out a real character, while exploring a world and more importantly the culture, of a war with a victorious Confederacy. It's written as if Hodge is writing a memoir from the future, which provides a really interesting dynamic throughout the story.
— Jesse Kolodkin, sports reporter
'The Man in the High Castle' by Philip K. Dick
"High Castle" was written by Philip K. Dick and it was inspired by Jubilee and it explores a world where the Axis won WWII. Once again, the lore in the book is fascinating, although equally horrifying. And the depiction of fanaticism is undoubtedly accurate and very much applicable to today. The tone of the book is awesome, as is its world building and looks at the human struggle.
— Jesse Kolodkin, sports reporter
'Lessons in Chemistry' by Bonnie Garmus
If you're looking for a feminist manifesto hidden in a breezy read, pick up Bonnie Garmus' debut novel about chemist-turned-unlikely-TV-cooking-show-host Elizabeth Zott in the 1960s. Zott is anything but your average housewife during a time when anything else was seen as radical. She navigates her career, its twists and turns, and life as a single mother with a matter-of-fact outlook that is laughable in often unfunny, uncomfortable situations. While this book is set in the past, women today will find the sexism Zott faces familiar. But her unapologetic stance on who she is and what she deserves is the kind of inspiration we all could use right now.
— Lindsey Hollenbaugh, managing editor of content engagement
'The Daughter of Doctor Moreau' by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Not only do I love science fiction, but I love science fiction written by women. This summer, it's hard to choose just one book as I read three that fit that description: "The School for Good Mothers" by Jessamine Chan, "Sea of Tranquility" by Emily St. John Mandel and "The Daughter of Doctor Moreau" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.
I recommend all three, but I've chosen to highlight "The Daughter of Doctor Moreau," because, unlike the other books, it was an unexpected find on the new release shelf at the Adams Free Library. I had gone in seeking "Lessons in Chemistry," which I'm currently waiting to arrive through interlibrary loan. That's when I noticed the book on the shelf, recognizing Moreno-Garcia's name from a previous book I had read, "Mexican Gothic." The title also drew me in, as I've read "The Isle of Doctor Moreau" several times, as well as watched both the 1977 and 1996 films.
In her reimagining of H.G. Well's novel, Moreno-Garcia moves the story from a remote island in the Pacific to Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula at the end of the 19th century. There, Carlota Moreau exists on an estate distant from much of the country. Her father, Dr. Moreau, has created hybrids of humans and beasts for a wealthy patron who plans to use them as slave labor, should the doctor ever perfect the process. Carlota, Dr. Moreau, estate overseer Montgomery and the hybrids live in peace until the patron and his son come calling. The patron wants the hybrids and the doctor to leave the estate; his son wants Carlota. The hybrids seek their freedom. Carlota, who has lived in blissful ignorance, must now face the truth about who she is and choose between her new found love or her family. Not only is it a great retelling of the story, through the eyes of both Carlota and Montgomery, but also asks important questions about race and wealth.
— Jennifer Huberdeau, features editor