REVIEW: Berkshire poet David Giannini explores the multiverse in a 'down-to-earth fashion' in 'Already Long Ago'

The multiverse is all the rage in summer movie blockbusters and it’s a concept that Berkshire poet David Giannini likes to explore as well. In a more down-to-earth fashion.
“Already Long Ago,” Giannini’s latest work, is a collection of poems, prose poems, haiku and other forms of the art written over the course a year. Divided into five sections, the poems bounce and carom off one another like atomic particles in a multitude of universes.
The title of the book, which arrives about a year after Giannini’s last book, “The Dawn Of Nothing Important,” comes from a passage in the middle of the poem “A Sense of Eternity in Winter,” in which the author looks back at boot prints in the snow “that had been standing for days or years” in front of his house. Time stands still and circles back on itself in Giannini’s work, and the insights are more impactful than would be if delivered in a linear way.
Illustrative are two poems on death and family, the first, “Clara (Grandmother/Opera Singer,)” in which the writer is cheered following her funeral to hear her calling to him in her high soprano back at the house. A page later comes “Family Tree,” a sadder but by no means despairing work in which the trials and travails of a long-lived tree draw parallels with that of a family through the years.
The natural world plays a critical role in Giannini’s poetry, which is not surprising coming from a Berkshire poet. “Here among the hills, air is always growing younger, while the forests age,” he writes. So does winter, and Giannini’s winter-based works are highlights of “Already Long Ago.” They will be particularly good reading when the summer rain has given way to the winter snow.
Giannini has a whimsical side which manifests itself in adroit wordplay. “Not meaning to put Descartes before the horse” is a particular favorite here. Contemporary references are sharp, with a line about the end of COVID masking providing a startling “Twilight Zone”-esque image.
The concluding “Meditation With Rant” finds the poet reflecting on the stars and wildlife before turning to the nation’s twin sicknesses of politics and gun violence. Every writer seeks to create something that is timeless but the specifically American disease Giannini rants about appears timeless in the worst possible way.
"Already Long Ago" by David Giannini.
Published by Dos Madres Press
108 pages
$21