BOOK REVIEW: Alexis Portillo was just 17 when he risked everything to come to the United States. He shares the story of that journey in 'Thirty-five Days to Baltimore'

Have you ever wondered what would motivate a person to leave everyone they know behind to come to the United States?
What opportunities would there have to be to risk suffocation in the trunk of a car? Or drowning while crossing a river?
Alexis Portillo typically answers questions like that with reasons the average American can understand: a house made of dirt with a leaky roof; a "toilet" in an open field (that has poisonous snakes); sleeping on a floor with nine other people; not daring to dream about your future because you know your future is working for meager...