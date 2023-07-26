<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight
BOOK REVIEW

BOOK REVIEW: Alexis Portillo was just 17 when he risked everything to come to the United States. He shares the story of that journey in 'Thirty-five Days to Baltimore'

35DaysToBaltimore.jpeg

Have you ever wondered what would motivate a person to leave everyone they know behind to come to the United States? 

What opportunities would there have to be to risk suffocation in the trunk of a car? Or drowning while crossing a river? 

Alexis Portillo typically answers questions like that with reasons the average American can understand: a house made of dirt with a leaky roof; a "toilet" in an open field (that has poisonous snakes); sleeping on a floor with nine other people; not daring to dream about your future because you know your future is working for meager...

Modal

Jennifer Huberdeau is the features editor at The Berkshire Eagle. She can be reached at jhuberdeau@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6229. On Twitter: @BE_DigitalJen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all