Daisy Rockwell to read from International Booker Prize-winning translation of 'Tomb of Sand'

LENOX — Stockbridge native Daisy Rockwell will read from International Booker Prize-winning translation of "Tomb of Sand" by Geetanjali Shree at The Bookstore at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 3.
Rockwell is an acclaimed artist and scholar in addition to being a translator of works in Hindi and Urdu.
"Tomb of Sand" is a sprawling 400-plus page novel about family in Northern India, centering on its octogenarian matriarch, Ma, who refuses to get out of bed following the death of her husband, until the day her youngest grandson, who himself is incapable of laughter, brings her a sparkling golden cane covered with butterflies, and thus begins her adventures.
A Q&A with Rockwell will follow the reading, which is free and open to the public.
More information: 413-637-3390 or email matt@bookstoreinlenox.com