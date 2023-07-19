Berkshire native Dennis G. Pregent's 'Berkshire Patriots' highlights the stories of 28 hometown war heroes

Dennis G. Pregent has written about Berkshire residents before — of young men who served in the Vietnam War from St. Joseph's High School's class of 1965 and about the eclectic individuals that populate the region, from the longest serving mayor in the state to a barber who gave 120,000 haircuts over the span of his 64-year career.

The Berkshire native and Marine veteran's third book, "Berkshire Patriots: Stories of Sacrifice," highlights 28 hometown war heroes who responded to their country's call with selflessness and sacrifice, focusing on individuals who served their country in conflicts ranging from the French and Indian War to Afghanistan.

It includes a Medal of Honor winner's desperate efforts to save his "Lost Battalion;" the work of a "Code Girl" in breaking enemy transmissions, the uncertain status of an enslaved militiaman, and a courageous fighter pilot shot down over France.

The stories of undaunted heroism also include a tail gunner who was shot down three times and survived; a nationally-known skier from Adams who volunteered for the 10th Mountain division to fight Nazis on the snow-covered hills of Italy, only to die there; and a Green Beret from Cheshire who, with his team of 10 other men, was called on to repel 1,000 insurgents hell-bent on killing the inhabitants of an entire village.

"Berkshire Patriots," according to a news release, includes in its chapters many sourced documents never seen in print, such as original letters, family photos, POW postcards from behind enemy lines in Manchuria, and SOS notes carried by pigeons to operational command.

"The author describes his efforts to collect the stories as a pilgrimage across the years, uncovering and collecting these captivating stories previously known only to their families. This inspiring book includes an extended source section listing the books Pregent used in his research that will be helpful to those who wish to delve deeper into history," the release states.

Pregent's books, "The Boys of St. Joe's '65 in the Vietnam War," "Born in the Berkshires" and "Berkshire Patriots" are available on Amazon.com, at The Bear and The Bee and Berkshire Emporium & Antiques in North Adams, at the Williams College Bookstore and at the public libraries in Adams, North Adams and Williamstown.

READ IT

"Berkshire Patriots: Stories of Sacrifice" by Dennis G. Pregent

Published by: WriteWay Publishing

388 pages

$19.99