Need a last minute gift? A stocking stuffer? Why not give the gift of a book by a Berkshire author?

We all have friends and relatives who are hard to buy gifts for, as they seem to have everything or want for nothing. We all have those last minute gifts to buy as well. Stumped at what to get? We suggest a book. And not just any book, a book by a Berkshire author. And there are plenty to choose from! We've pulled together a sampling of some of the latest releases from the desks of Berkshire authors — these are not all of the titles released this year, just a smattering — with suggestions of who these books might be the best gift for.
And of course, we suggest shopping at your local bookstore before heading online to find these titles.
FOR THE HISTORY BUFF IN YOUR LIFE
"Daughter of Spies: Wartime Secrets, Family Lies"
By Elizabeth Winthrop Alsop
Published by Regal House
242 pages
Part-time Berkshires resident Elizabeth Winthrop Alsop grew up in Cold War Washington D.C., the daughter of famed journalist, columnist and political analyst Stewart Alsop (he wrote a syndicated column with his brother Joseph for the New York Herald Tribune) and Patricia Alsop, a retired American Red Cross medical research technologist who served as a decoding agent for MI5 during WWII. In Washington D.C., Alsop and her three older brothers dug a bomb shelter in their front yard, ran a private telephone line through the sewers to their friend's house (his father was the CIA man responsible for the Bay of Pigs Invasion) and secretly tape recorded their parents' dinner parties (her parents friends either worked for the media or for the CIA). She also spent a good deal of time with her grandmother's first cousin, Alice Roosevelt Longworth (President Theodore Roosevelt's daughter), who would pick her up from school on a regular basis.
In this poignant memoir of her childhood, Alsop explores her relationship, or lack thereof, with her mother, who is slowly fading as dementia sets in. As she researches her family history and visits with her mother, Alsop begins to chip away at the image of the perfect family that her parents presented to the world, slowly exposing the struggles and secrets her family kept, including the myriad reasons that contributed to her mother's closeted alcoholism.
FOR THE PERSON WHO'S ALWAYS LOOKING FOR A NEW ADVENTURE
“Connecticut Destinations: An Explorer’s Guide to Waterfalls, Boulders, Vistas and Points of Interest For Connecticut”
By Jan and Christy Butler
274 pages
Christy Butler is back with his fifth guidebook, this time filled with Connecticut destinations.
Joined once again by his wife, Jan, the Cheshire couple has compiled a definitive list of waterfalls, boulders, caves, vistas and other points of interest for readers who are interested in exploring the Constitution state.
Among the 144 destinations are the Hollister House Gardens in Washington, Conn.; the giant bronze frog sculptures of the Willimantic Bridge in Windham, Conn; Route 66’s iconic Eagle Rock (found in Hebron, Conn.); and a Revolutionary War hiding spot for loyalists to the crown, Tory Den, in Burlington, Conn. Each entry includes a photograph, description of the site and GPS coordinates, to help in finding those spots just off the beaten path.
We also recommend these other titles by the Butlers: "Berkshire Destinations: An Explorer's Guide to Waterfalls, Boulders, Vistas and Points of Interest of the Berkshire Hills and Western Massachusetts," "Rockachusetts: An Explorer's Guide to Amazing Boulders of Massachusetts" and "Erratic Wandering: An Explorer's Hiking Guide to Astonishing Boulders in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont."
FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO REMEMBER THE 'GOOD OLD DAYS'
"A Countryman's Journal: Views of Life and Nature from a Maine Coastal Farm"
By Roy Barrette
Islandport Press
216 pages
For more than 20 years, Roy Barrette wrote his “Retir’d Gardener” column for The Berkshire Eagle and The Ellsworth American in Ellsworth, Maine, near his home in North Brooklin. First published in 1981, the recently reissued “A Countryman’s Journal” is a collection of 75 of Barrette’s columns and essays celebrating the joys of small-town Maine.
Barrette left the city-life behind in 1958, opting for a simpler life on his coastal saltwater Main farm on Amen Farm on Naskeag Point. From there, the newspaper man wrote about his experiences with fierce winter storms, cows with big personalities, canning vegetables, making jams and digging clams. This book is perfect for those wanting to take a trip back to simpler times.
FOR ANYONE WHO NEEDS TO PLAN FOR THE FUTURE
"Don't Run Out of Money In Retirement: How to increase income, avoid taxes and keep more of what is yours"
By Allen P. Harris
Published by Advantage Media Group
184 pages
Will you have enough money to see you through retirement?
That’s probably the biggest concern of soon-to-be retirees, who are considering how they’ll replace their monthly income. For most, it’s a combination of the company 401K, Social Security benefits and other investments. In order to know if you’re ready to retire depends on several factors, including what you want to do with your retirement.
Allen P. Harris, founder, owner and chief investment officer of Berkshire Money Management, says in order to plan for retirement you need to start by defining your dreams. Once you know what you want to do, you’ll be able to determine if your current resources and investments are up to the challenge. In “Don’t Run Out of Money in Retirement,” Harris offers insight into how creative financial planning can make your retirement savings match your retirement goals, no matter what age you are.
FOR THE ART AFICIONADO
"James Turrell and Nicholas Mosse: Lapsed Quaker Ware"
Edited by Jennifer Trainer Thompson and Linda Johnson
Published by Hancock Shaker Village and Turrell Trading Company
136 pages
The companion catalog for the exhibition “Lapsed Quaker Ware” at Hancock Shaker Village and Mass MoCA is full of crisp photos of the black basalt ware — a collaboration between James Turrell and Irish ceramicist Nicholas Mosse — against the backdrop of the simple spaces and furniture of the Shakers. Also included are essays by Turrell, Mosse, ceramics historian Jonathan Rickard, Hancock Shaker Village curator Linda Johnson and former HSV Director Jennifer Trainer Thompson.
Filled with high-quality glossy photos, this book will help the art lover in your life remember this exhibit in exquisite detail.
FOR THE YOUNG CHILD IN YOUR LIFE
"The Great Ball Game: How Bat Settles the Rivalry between the Animals and the Birds"
By Rebecca Sheir, host of the Circle Round podcast for WBUR, an NPR station
Published by Story Publishing
44 pages
Inspired by a Native American tales, Rebecca Sheir, host of the Circle Round podcast and Berkshires resident, pens a tale of how our differences make us stronger, together. The book begins with a game of sport, that has earthbound animals and birds pitted against each other. Both sides claim to be the best. Enter bat, a small and nimble competitor who asks to play but is turned away because the other can't decide which team bat should be on. As night falls, neither team has scored a point and the ball is lost. Guess who comes to the rescue?
Sheir's story is paired beautifully with illustrations by Joshua Mangehing Pawls-Steckley, an Ojibwe Woodland artist from Barre, Ontario, and a member of Wasauksing First Nation. In addition to the story and illustrations, the book includes questions and prompts for conversations, along with creative storytelling activities developed by Melissa Taylor of Imagination Soup. There's also a QR code to scan, so you can listen to Circle Round podcast of this story.
We also recommend checking out the other Circle Round podcast books in this series, which includes "A Taste of Honey: Kamala Outsmarts the Seven Thieves," and "The Tale of the Unwelcome Guest: Nasruddin Teaches the Town a Lesson."
FOR THE ONE WHO LOVES A FANTASY ADVENTURE
"The Girl Forged by Fate" and "The Girl Destined to Rise"
By Brittany Czarnecki
Published by Gatekeeper Press
316 pages and 360 pages
Brittany Czarnecki's still putting the finishing touches on "The Girl With the Iron Heart," the third volume of her debut young adult trilogy, The Blackbourne Series, so there's still plenty of time to start reading the first two books. We first meet aspiring knight, 17-year-old Ivy Blackbourne in "The Girl Forged By Fate," where her father's kingdom, Godstone, is soon under siege by southern raiders. Ivy is sent off, to train with a mysterious swordsman, as her father and brother stay to defend the kingdom. There are action-packed fight scenes, a budding romance, magic and more awaiting readers.
The second book, "The Girl Destined to Rise," released in October, picks up right where the first one leaves off, making it possible for readers to continue the story of Ivy and Finn as they make their way back to Godstone. We do warn that once the reader is done, they will have to wait a few months to find out the conclusion of this saga, as the final book isn't set to arrive until spring 2023.