MONTEREY — New York Times best-selling author and Berkshires resident Simon Winchester will discuss his new book, "Land: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World," in person at The Bidwell House Museum on Saturday, June 19.
Published in January, "Land" is an in-depth examination of how we acquire land; how we steward it, how and why we fight over it and, finally, how we can, and on occasion do, come to share it. Ultimately, Winchester confronts the essential question: who actually owns the world’s land — and why does it matter?
"Winchester probes 'humankind’s approach to the possession of the world’s surface' in this eclectic account," Publishers Weekly wrote in a review. "Using his purchase of 123 forested acres in New York’s Berkshire Mountains as a launching point, Winchester explores the geological history of the planet (he notes that New England formed one billion years ago in the Southern Hemisphere) and the legal, cultural, and social issues related to land use and ownership."
Winchester is the author of numerous books including "The Professor and the Madman," "The Men Who United the States," "The Map that Changed the World" and "Krakatoa." He was awarded an Order of the British Empire for his services to journalism and literature. He lives in the Berkshires and New York City.
This program will be held in-person at the Bidwell House Museum and also livestreamed via Zoom. There are limited tickets available for the in-person seats. All attendees, both in-person and via Zoom, must register via the Museum website at bidwellhousemuseum.org/event/land-a-conversation-with-simon-winchester .
The Zoom details to access the lecture will be sent a few days in advance to all attendees.
The Bidwell House Museum is a New England heritage site providing a personal encounter with history, early American home life, and the Berkshire landscape through its land, house and collection.
The museum will open for tours later in the summer. The museum grounds — 192 acres of woods, fields, historic stonewalls, trails and picnic sites — are open every day, free. A program of events can be found on the museum's website: bidwellhousemuseum.org.