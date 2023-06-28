Former Eagle photographer and award-winning poet Leslie Harrison publishes 'Reck,' her third book

How many award-winning poets can say they got their start as a photojournalist at The Berkshire Eagle?
Leslie Harrison, whose married name was Leslie Noyes before 2002, worked as a staff photographer at The Berkshire Eagle from 1986 to 1995. Now an educator and poet, she teaches at Towson University and lives in Baltimore.
Her third and latest book, "Reck," came out in March of this year. The book begins with a definition of the verb, "reck" which sets the stage — to take notice of, pay attention to, be alarmed, troubled or distressed by. Harrison's poems do just that. In "We counted the dead," she wrote, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic.
"& the people went about in masks & safe distances & drank wine over the internet," the poem continues.
In her footnotes, she states that the poem draws from both the Bills of Mortality, which tracked epidemic deaths in 17th-century London, and the counts being kept of infections and deaths due to COVID-19.
Born in Germany and raised in New Hampshire, Harrison comes from a family with a long history of military service. Her father, stepdad, grandfather, uncle and cousin all served in various branches of the military. She was born at the tail-end of a three-year posting in what was then West Germany.
"I am what my paperwork calls an American citizen born abroad," she said. "It is a hassle a lot of the time as I have to keep proving my citizenship."
Her family on her mother's side has deep roots in New England — all the way back into the early 1600s.
"We're not Mayflower arrivals, but we weren't far behind. So for hundreds of years my family has been in New England. I grew up primarily in New Hampshire. I came to The Eagle from a paper in New Hampshire. Leaving the Berkshires for Baltimore, where I live and teach, was really hard, and I've been trying to find a way back almost since I left," she said.
AT HOME IN SANDISFIELD
After her divorce, Harrison moved from Adams to the Southern Berkshires and bought a house in Sandisfield.
"I lived there for 12 years. And somehow, Sandisfield was the first place I lived that ever felt like home," she said. "That house was the first house I'd ever owned all on my own and it became a refuge for me. I wrote my first book there, and a good part of my second book, which came out in 2017, three years after I sold that house. I still have dear friends in town, and it has been a dream for a long time to find a way to go home to Sandisfield."
As s a news photographer, she developed a deep relationship with the Berkshires.
"I have driven, I would guess, every single road in the county, attended town meetings all over, seen people on the best and worst days of their lives. I photographed everything imaginable all over the county for almost a decade. You develop a relationship with a place working like that, spending your days photographing the people and places in the news," Harrison said.
She also worked for The Berkshire Record as a graphic designer and production manager for many years, staying involved in journalism.
She earned graduate degrees from Johns Hopkins University and the University of California, Irvine.
Her first collection of poetry, "Displacement," published in 2009, won a Bakeless Prize. Her second book, "The Book of Endings," (2017), was a finalist for the National Book Award.
Editor's note: Harrison recently answered a few of our questions. Her answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Q: What made you go into photojournalism initially?
LESLIE HARRISON: I remember as early as elementary school teachers commenting on what a great writer I was. In junior high, one time, my teacher said we'd be writing stories after lunch and I groaned and said I didn't like it, and she was genuinely startled, and said, "but you're so good at it!" That was the first time I remember anyone outside of family had ever said I was good at something.
I was a first generation college student who was going to have to rely on lots of student loans to get through college, so it seemed reasonable for me to become a journalism major, so that I could graduate with a career path and a way to earn money as a writer. But I've also always been pretty shy, so it became clear to me very early on in college that I couldn't be a reporter because I hated asking people questions. One of my friends was taking a photography course, and she let me come to the darkroom and watch her print some photos she had taken. I was hooked. I loved the camera, the process of developing film and printing images, the way you can make images at a distance. I stayed in the journalism school, took their intro photo courses and applied to the major. I vividly remember how happy I was when they posted the results and I was admitted to the photojournalism major.
I had also been taking poetry writing workshops. As a freshman, I got out of half of freshman English because I was admitted to the sophomore poetry workshop after submitting a sample group of poems. As a sophomore, I took the senior workshop. And then the next workshop conflicted with one of my J-school classes, and that was the last poetry workshop I took. I ended up with a major in photojournalism and two minors — in English and classical civilizations. I landed my first job as a newspaper photographer within months of graduating college.
Q: After a decadeslong career in photojournalism, you "reinvented" yourself to become a successful writer, poet and educator? How did that journey evolve?
LESLIE HARRISON: All the time I was a photographer — 12 years at daily newspapers — I kept telling myself stories about the images I made. I kept going back to the books of poems I owned, kept sneaking out to poetry readings. After The Eagle was sold [to Media News Group], I worked as a graphic designer at Storey Publishing for a few years, but it was becoming clear to me that I wanted what I had wanted for a very long time — to write poems. So I asked Storey if I could go part-time while I applied to graduate schools in creative writing and they were amazingly supportive. I applied to three programs and got into the Writing Seminars at Johns Hopkins University, here in Baltimore. So, I quit my job and went to grad school.
I'm not saying that photojournalism was a road I never should have gone down, not at all. I think of the visual world and the written world as two sides of who I am and how I try to learn and figure out the world. I loved my job at The Eagle. I love community journalism and it still feels like one of the most important jobs in this country. I loved the people I met in the community, and I loved my Eagle colleagues, some of whom I'm lucky enough to still call friends.
I had a running joke for years with my friend Grier Horner, a former Eagle editor and gifted writer, that he and I were keeping the entire universe in equilibrium. I left photography for writing, and he left writing and editing for painting — one of us always had to be a visual artist and one a writer. But I think, as so many of us realize, there is no dichotomy; it isn't either/or. It took me a long time to recognize that the two, photography and writing, were not separate parts, but were more about wanting to see and understand the world we live in, wanting to share what we see and think with others. There's a fundamental generosity to both journalism and poetry, a wanting to share insights, share beauty, share the world and how we think and feel about it.
Q: How did photojournalism and photography shape you as a writer and poet?
LESLIE HARRISON: One of my teachers in grad school said that my poems are full of seeing. I think my best gift as a photojournalist wasn't that I was a great photographer. But I was really good at being patient, fading into the background, letting people be themselves in front of my camera. People trusted me to get it right, and I'm still humbled by that. I love to see. I love to listen. I love people. I am an introvert and have an introvert's habit of observation and quietness. I honed it in decades as a photographer, and I use it still, when I write. But also newspapers taught me to ask questions.
And here is a very weird, direct link. I swear, though I can think of no reason this would be true, that hanging in the hallway leading to The Eagle newsroom, were photos of an elephant being hung for the crime of killing her keeper. I have no idea why those photos were at The Eagle, and I hope I'm not making this up, that they really were there. I hated those photos — they were so cruel and horrifying. There's a poem in my new book called "Parable of the Elephant," and it mentions this event, which happened in Tennessee. The poem arose from the memory of those photos, me trying to discover when the first elephant came to this country, and wondering why so often stories like how elephants came to America end in tragedy and violence.
Q: As a published author, poetry and writing teacher at the college level, what advice do you give to your students and aspiring poets on how to express themselves and write poetry? How does one teach poetry?
LESLIE HARRISON: I don't teach people how to write. I teach them how to read, how to see, explore, think. For students drawn to a poetry class, that is, sometimes, all they need — to see what others who came before them did, and understand the craft elements of writing, to read what is being written now, and then to internalize that and create. In some ways all I'm doing in the classroom is saying to my students that they have permission to write, that they're allowed, that they can learn the skills and the elements of craft that good writers use. I open a door or a gate. I teach them to read and understand what they read. And they walk through. I try to teach but also model a way of being in the world, which goes something like this: "be curious; be involved; treat people with kindness and respect; write what you see and feel; study hard; always be learning."
Q: Do you remember the very first poem you ever wrote? What was it about? How old were you?
LESLIE HARRISON: I was in, I think, third grade when I wrote my first poem. It began, "Candy is sweet; candy is sour/ I like candy at any hour." It is funny to look at now, but I can also see that I had already internalized some good poetry skills. It's more or less metrical, it rhymes, it has a lot of good sound in it. I don't remember the rest, but it probably went downhill from there.
Q: Can you tell me about your pets?
LESLIE HARRISON: I have two dogs and a bird. Both dogs are special needs rescues. One is a Boston Terrier and one a Boston/Chihuahua mix. I love the breed. They're my third and fourth special needs Boston Terrier rescues. Gracie, who is 12, was a street dog in Alabama, likely turned loose after she was bred a lot. She's very shy and scared of everything, and she's weird. She won't drink or eat from bowls and she won't walk on hard, slippery surfaces —wood floors, tile, etc. For her the world is full of danger. I built a puddle in the backyard so she can stay hydrated.
Beanie is deaf and is also missing one eye. She's the wild child of the family. She loves everyone and everything and she's game for whatever mischief she can find. All three of us speak sign language that we mostly invented. Gracie learned it with Quinn, my previous dog, who was also deaf, and Beanie learned it really quickly. Of course, she also learned that if she turns her back on me, she can't "hear" me telling her to stop, or go out, or go in her crate. She's deaf, but definitely not dumb.
And the bird is Kevin. She was named after the bird in the Pixar movie "Up." She's a parrotlet — one of the smallest parrot species. She weighs 35 grams [1.23 ounces] and is smaller than a parakeet. Having a parrot is like having a toddler with ADHD and wings. She's very bright, very stubborn, mischievous, and hilarious.
Boston Terriers are known for being very intelligent, willful, feisty, and very funny. Parrotlets are the same. Just like the dogs have no idea they are small dogs, she has no idea she's a small bird. Birds are flock animals, and most parrots don't do well as a single bird, but parrotlets can be aggressive, and seem to do well as lone birds. In fact, experts caution against having a second bird of any type if you have a parrotlet. We are her flock. She is all over my social media, and friends who visit always want to meet her.
Q: What do you like to do when you are not working?
LESLIE HARRISON: Before I left the Berkshires, I was working four jobs. I was working for the weekly newspaper in Great Barrington, The Berkshire Record, doing a real estate supplement for them as a side gig, adjunct teaching at Berkshire Community College and trying to maintain a writing life. I thought getting a (very difficult to achieve) tenure-track job would make my life easier. It did — logistically. But it is a full-time job. Writing is another full time job. So I work a lot.
But I do some fairly weird things in my down-time. I'm a miniaturist (I make miniature dioramas, book nooks, etc.). I still love to hike and ride road and gravel bikes, both of which I learned to love when I lived in the Berkshires. And I hold a black belt in one martial art and I study another. My black belt is in Iaido, the art of drawing and cutting with a samurai sword. But I left that dojo when the pandemic started. Now I study kyudo, which is Japanese archery. We practice outdoors, so we were able to practice during the entire pandemic. We use very traditional Japanese longbows made of wood and bamboo.
READ IT
"Reck" by Leslie Harrison.
Published by University of Akron Press
97 pages
$16.95