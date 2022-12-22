Artist Melanie Mowinski wants you to make a collage. She shows you how to do that in her new book, 'Collage Your Life'

Have you ever made a collage?
You probably have, but don't see it as an artistic practice. Don't worry, I didn't either, until recently.
In high school, I'd spend hours cutting scenes and people out of magazines, arranging and rearranging them on paper before gluing the images in permanent positions. I'd embellish the photos with captions in hand-drawn word bubbles or phrases made from parts of headlines I had cut apart and assembled anew. I'd add buttons and lace. I'd tape them to my door, for a week or two.
Later, I'd teach my children to collage with old magazines — they'd fill old scrapbooks with images of their favorite movie stars or characters. Lego catalogs were a favorite source material for my son, while my daughter filled pages with images of the actors of the "Twilight" movies or "Vampire Diaries" television series.
What I didn't recognize during these times of collage construction was the underlying art practice. It would be several more years before I took my first collage classes in North Adams, with Melanie Mowinski, in a long gone but not forgotten maker space on Main Street. I'd first met Mowinski at MCLA Gallery 51, where she, a professor of art, was teaching printmaking.
Over the years, I've attended several of her workshops and learned numerous collage techniques — all of which she has put together in "Collage Your Life: Techniques, Prompts and Inspiration for Creative Self-Expression and Visual Storytelling," a book that teaches collage is not just an artform, but also can be an avenue for self-reflection and artistic exploration.
In May, during a launch party/collage workshop for the book, Mowinski explored the origins of her collage process during an interview with fellow collage artist Karen Arp-Sandel.
"I first took a collage class, that I forgot about, in grad school. Then in 2010 or 2011, I took a collage class with you, Karen, at IS183 [now Berkshire Art Center]. It was then that I started making collages," she said. "In December 2011, I started making Advent collages. I made a collage a day. I started making them as a way to take back that time period. Every day I made a collage. When people used to read blogs, I would write a pretty lengthy little pep talk and post a photo. It was pretty well-received until people stopped reading blogs and went to Instagram."
While she doesn't blog about her Advent collages anymore, she continues to make them and post them online.
For Mowinski, its not about who sees the collages. For her, tapping into the creative is what daily practice is all about.
"It doesn't matter what you make, as long as you make something. A really big part of the book is about making something," she said. "One of the lines in introduction says, 'If you can make something and not care about it, or be attached to it, even better.'
"This is really hard. I find that a lot with my students ... 'I made something. I made something. It's the most precious thing.' But how can you take yourself away from that? Take away that judgement and commit to being OK with whatever it is? That's a big part of what this book is."
The book encourages you to learn as you go, shares the practices and work of other collage artists from around the world and provides 55 prompts to help you develop your own daily practice.
Recently, I enrolled in two of Mowinski's workshops (the final two of a six-workshop series) in her studio at GreylockWorks in North Adams, as a way of getting past my fear — of making bad art.
The first workshop, I left with an arsenal of ideas, of clipped artwork and shapes, but failed to commit work to paper. Gluing, I'm sad to say, did not take place. The second workshop was a guided tutorial, we put together an art book. At home, I opened up "Collage Your Life" and committed to making several rejuvenated cardboard box books — one of the exercises in the book — and two collages. I felt I had accomplished using the book as a guide to creating, but I still felt something was lacking. I had tackled the part of following prompts, but was I on the path to discovering my own artistic expression? Of using it as a form of self reflection?
I'd have another chance to reflect on this during a community workshop, "Making as Consolation," at Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsfield, where Mowinski provided an intention, a prompt to think about, in a space of quiet creation. Here, with a group of others, she encouraged us to select magazines to take images from, to explore.
"Just grab one," she encouraged, adding that she doesn't believe in accidents, to trust in ourselves and we'd find the right inspiration.
As I flipped through a magazine, a theme appeared. I was OK with it and grabbed a few more magazines, determined to commit to making something. Then, I found in the next magazine, blueprints for a house, the word grandma, and items that were reminiscent of my grandmother's home designs — hand-drawn plans that mapped out where she planned to buy would be placed, with lists of color schemes and fabric choices. These were the interior design plans for the house she would build when she "hit it big" in Atlantic City. I quickly tossed the other theme aside and began cutting out the plans, wallpaper samples and even found a map that had Atlantic City on it. I was soon arranging and then gluing. Soon, I had a collage of intent, an homage to a memory of my family matriarch. For the first time, it didn't matter if my art was good, or what comprised it, all that matters is when I look at this piece, I will recall those memories of her, of her creativity, her love.
Finally, I understood that mantra from May: It doesn't matter what you make, as long as you make something.
Luckily, I have "Collage Your Life" to help guide me as I continue this journey.
READ IT
"Collage Your Life: Techniques, Prompts, and Inspiration for Creative Self-Expression and Visual Storytelling" by Melanie Mowinski.
Published by Storey Publishing
224 pages
$22.95