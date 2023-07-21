Got 15 minutes to spare? Spend it celebrating Herman Melville's birthday by joining the 7th annual 'Moby-Dick' Read-A-Thon at Arrowhead

PITTSFIELD — How do you celebrate the birthday of Herman Melville?
Join a group read-a-thon at the homestead where he penned "Moby-Dick," of course.
Beginning 10 a.m. Aug. 3, fans of Melville can gather in-person or virtually to celebrate his birthday (Aug. 1, 1891) at Arrowhead, Melville's farm and current home of the Berkshire County Historical Society, to read-aloud from his tale of Captain Ahab's obsession with a great white whale. Participants will read aloud for 15 minutes, with the next participant picking up where the prior reader left off.
The read-a-thon will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 3-5 and will end when the book is completed. Advanced registration for in-person and virtual slots is required and can be done at berkshirehistory.org/moby-dick-read-a-thon. Participation is free, but a $5 donation is suggested.
Arrowhead is located at 780 Holmes Road.
WHEN MELVILLE MET HAWTHORNE
Not into reading aloud but want to celebrate Melville?
Commemorate the day Melville met fellow author Nathaniel Hawthorne (Aug. 5, 1850) on a literary hike up Monument Mountain to read local poet William Cullen Bryant’s "Monument Mountain" with a hike up the mountain 9 a.m., Aug. 5. The guided hike and literary talk, led by the Berkshire County Historical Society, will take about 2 1/2 hours and is appropriate for families.
Hikers should meet at the Monument Mountain Reservation parking lot on Route 7 in Great Barrington. Bring your own water and bug repellent. Proper footwear and hiking gear strongly suggested.
For more information, visit berkshirehistory.org.