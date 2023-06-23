Neil Fox's 'What's on the Board?' cookbook celebrates food and friendship

EGREMONT — When guests are invited to dinner at Neil Fox’s home, they are greeted by an old, wood-framed tabletop chalkboard, similar to that featured in many eateries to display daily specials. The guests’ initial question upon being invited is usually, “What’s on the board?”

The chalkboard, found about 15 years ago in a junk shop, not only features Fox’s menu for that night, but also his drawings and salutations. Out of these dinners came the inspiration to write “What’s on the Board?,” a cookbook celebrating Fox’s many friends, their stories, the meals they shared, the many faces of the chalkboard illustrations and, of course, recipes for the dishes served.

Read It "What's on the Board?" by Neil Fox. 144 pages $24.95

Fox, a full-time resident of Egremont for about 18 years (originally as a second-home owner and now a full-time resident), “was in the ad business most of my life,” owning a “very successful” ad agency, whose clients included Mercedes Benz and Nespresso, and was involved in bring Lego to the United States in the 1960s, he said in a recent phone interview.

The idea for the cookbook, he said, was inspired by his sister-in-law.

“It was an impromptu idea. She looked at the cartoons [on the chalkboard] and said ‘They look so great, you have to do something with it,’” Fox said. “The book is about food and friendship, and joy, for people you care about.

“In many ways, the book is a memoir. I have friends all over the world — Spain, England, Germany, Italy, Scandinavia — all interesting people, which makes it a memoir. As we get older, friendships become more and more important, there is a gratification of being with a friend and feeding them.”

The cookbook features 30 groups of friends, 30 stories and 30 recipes. The recipes include shrimp scampi, clams posillipo, white pepper shakshuka, and camarones con salsa verde – which Fox says is “a simple recipe and most delicious and so quick.”

It took over a year to write the cookbook. “Sticking with the unusual, but not difficult, is important to me. I branded a lot of dishes that are simple to produce,” he said. “ The recipes are original for the most part.” He added he enjoys reading cookbooks, “They’re inspirational and a very creative way to spend time.”

When creating a recipe, Fox takes into consideration who is coming to dinner, what season of the year it is — “If it’s summer, the grill is out. What can I do on the grill? If it’s winter, a hearty soup.” He also takes into consideration what’s growing at the time — “Herbs are now growing great, what can I make with herbs?” He added the Berkshires have great food stores, organic meat producers and farmers markets. “I find it inspirational to walk through the farmers market,” he said.

“I came up with the idea for recipes to parallel the board and the people coming,” Fox said. “The chalkboard became the nucleus of the night. People felt very special because of the chalkboard created for them. It [the cookbook] became very personalized. It kind of tells people how much I care for them and I gave each of them a copy of the book.” He added, “It’s a love story for all the people in my life, who have meant so much to me.”

And while Fox said he has had no formal culinary training, “everyone in the family is in the food industry,” he said. His daughter, Mindy Fox, is a food writer/publicist, who has 12 cookbooks to her name, “some with celebrities,” he said. His son, Jason Fox, a Culinary Institute of America graduate, works as a cook at the King Arthur Flour Cafe in Norwich, Vt.

“I’ve been cooking all my life. I love cooking,” Fox said. Favorite kitchen gadgets include a Weber upright chicken roaster [used for the beer can chicken recipe in the book], good Japanese knives and a Nespresso machine. “It’s nice to ask after dinner “decaf or espresso,” he said.

His pantry must-haves include Aleppo pepper, cilantro, good salt (Maldon), fresh ground pepper, Berkshire Mountain Bakery’s mini-cheese and herb ciabattas, garlic “and of course, VOO (virgin olive oil).”

“I love salt. I’m a fan of over-salting,” he said. “It really wakes up the flavor of meat and fish.” He added it was really important not to over cook. “You can always cook it more, but if it’s overcooked, there’s no going back.”

His favorite dishes are chicken primavera, which he said he often makes for himself, matzo brei [a recipe is included in the cookbook] — “I love it in the morning” — grilled cheese on Berkshire Bread and using muenster cheese, and Berkshire Bread ciabattas in different styles. “They make an excellent base for everything from guacamole to olive tapenade.”

While Fox said there are no current plans for a sequel to “What’s on the Board?,” he said he’s been writing prose. A recent poem, “I Saw a Bluefish Jump,” was recently published in The East Hampton Star.

Fox served on the executive boards of Outward Bound USA for 17 years; New York City’s, City Harvest, one of New York’s largest food rescue organizations, for 12 years, and served as a member of the Overseers Board of the Dartmouth Institute for six years.

Now, as a full-time resident of the Berkshires, he works as a tutor for the Literacy Network of the South Berkshires (Lit Net), and cooks community suppers several times a year for the Berkshire South Regional Community Center in Great Barrington.

“What’s on the Board” is available on Amazon.com.

READ IT

"What's on the Board?" by Neil Fox.

144 pages

$24.95