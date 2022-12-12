LEE — David Ricci began the process of putting together a photobook by printing out about 200 photos he made, dating from 1984 to 2016, and spreading them out around his studio and home. He said he “had to live with them for awhile.”
“Then you start to see relationships between different photographs, even from different projects, which you might not have thought about before,” he said.
The images from throughout his career are of empty amusement parks around the country, of factories in Pittsfield in the process of being demolished, of lobster traps stacked on wharves and piles of discarded engine parts. They look like a jumble of objects, but together in the right order patterns and rhythms emerge, and the disorder reaches a point of abstraction that becomes a new way of seeing.
The result is his first photobook, "EDGE," a 112-page text that explores what he calls “the edge of chaos,” of what happens when you crowd enough material into a space just near the line where it becomes completely incomprehensible. The book was produced in a run of 500 copies from Fall Line Press, and is available at bookstores around the county and at davidricci.net.
Lou Friedman, director of Bernay Fine Arts, in Great Barrington, which sells his work and has copies of the book, described Ricci's use of “organized chaos.” He said it comes from serious work, of getting to spaces and making sure the light and angles add up to the intended effect.
“He doesn’t just stumble upon these images,” Friedman said.
The book gathers images from different projects through the years, including his earliest trips to amusement parks and sports facilities, which Ricci depicts in a way that signals their form and emptiness, of “human presence without humans present.”
The images explore “repeated visual motifs” that allow a “sense of rhythm, pattern, and gesture” to emerge. It was a simple idea that became a creative quest for Ricci.
“Over time I started including more and more visual elements in my field of view,” he said. “The pieces became more complex, and the patterns became more dynamic, and this kept going and going.”
Through the course of the book, these “layers and layers” push further and further toward pure abstraction. “I was intentionally trying to push the limits of composition in photography,” he said. “To see where it would go.” The final few images are of thickets in the woods, a complete random jumble of lines and colors.
“The complexity of the composition is not meant to be an end in itself, but rather a vehicle to reveal a surprising elegance that emerges from commonplace subject matter,” he writes in his statement in the book. “I believe there is an underlying rhythmic pulse in the universe which, at certain places and times, is manifested in that enchanted space were order and disorder reach a taut balance.”
Ricci said his interest in this concept is rooted in his background in mathematics and engineering. After growing up in Pittsfield, he went to college and graduate school at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to study engineering. As a young man working in biomedical engineering in Connecticut, he realized it wasn’t for him. Inspired by a photo exhibit he had seen at college just before he left, he set off on a long trip out West taking pictures and found a new calling.
Ricci describes himself as self-taught, and said he was particularly inspired by Sally Eauclaire’s book “The New Color Photography,” from 1981. That book featured the work of a new generation of photographers including William Eggleston, Stephen Shore, and Joel Meyerowitz who explored how color could be a tool for making images.
He sold photos and showed work in exhibitions for years, while also working as a teacher in high schools and did other jobs. He founded a company that rents tents for parties and consulted for an e-commerce company.
He began thinking about a photobook about five years ago, when he received a grant from LensWork magazine to learn about the process. He attended workshops and began working with a designer to come up with a prototype. Unlike taking photos and showing them, gathering them into a book is a different material concept.
“It’s a very different thing than putting on an exhibition in a gallery or a museum, which I had done for 35 years,” he said. “Photobooks are a genre in and of themselves.”
Over the next five years, through the pandemic and supply chain woes and various stops and starts along the way, the project found its way to a publisher. He said he developed a real appreciation for the teamwork element of the book, from the designers to the printers and the binders.
The book includes an essay by Tim Davis, a photographer and professor at Bard College, whose impressionistic prose likens Ricci’s work to a spoonleaf sundew, a kind of insect-eating plant. It lures your attention with “visual complexity” that sketches “more and more complex mazes around us.”
He writes “the book reads like a really fun party,” from awkward arrivals and introductions to delirious late-night shenanigans. “All the while, we watch the pictures grow bolder, more ambitious, more willing to fail, until they finally succumb to chaos.”
Now 70, Ricci is still out and shooting. His current project is a series, “Hunter/ Gatherer,” which applies the same sort of logic to the material buildup of consumer culture. He has taken his camera to flea markets and antique shops around the country, capturing patterns he finds with dolls, calendars, and magazines.
“I want to see how I can continue to make use of this style I’ve developed over the decades,” he said.
Read It
"EDGE" by David Ricci
Published by Fall Line Press
112 pages with 54 color plates, including two four-page gatefolds.
$65