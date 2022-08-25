BOOK REVIEW: Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol were America's 'it couple' for 15 minutes. What caused their relationship to fizzle?

Edie Sedgwick was many things: actress, model, muse of Andy Warhol and Bob Dylan.
In 1965, she would inspire Warhol and capture the attention of a nation as the pair became an overnight sensation. The "it couple" of the year, the two were inseparable — Warhol with his pallid skin and silver wig; Sedgwick, thin and beautiful, hair styled in a silver pixie cut — often in matching outfits, at every event.
Warhol, then coming into his own as the premier purveyor of Pop Art, had just "retired" from painting and was focusing on film. Sedgwick, freshly settled in Manhattan after a stint in Cambridge, was introduced to Warhol at Tennessee Williams' birthday party, a meeting arranged by a mutual friend. (The pair would claim their first meeting was by chance, Sedgwick visiting The Factory for the first time as Warhol was in the midst of filming. Enraptured by her presence, he placed her in the middle of the scene and history was made.) Both had their sites set on making it in Hollywood.
Their relationship was platonic, yet symbiotic. Sedgwick was able to get Warhol into the right society parties; introduce him to people in high places. Warhol in return, brought fame and notoriety, the promise of a film career. But their fairytale courtship fizzled out sooner than history remembers, after a short 10 months, a relationship complicated by Sedgwick's drug use and a growing distrust in Warhol's ability to help her career. She would soon storm out on him, moving on to Dylan and his entourage, signing with his agent and forged ahead with a film career that was interrupted by drug addiction and declining mental health issues. She died in 1971, at 28, from an accidental overdose.
Alice Sedgwick Wohl, a West Stockbridge resident and Edie's eldest sister, has been trying to figure out her out since she was born. Edie was an enigma that puzzled Alice, not only when she was alive, but for decades after her death. The eldest of eight, Alice sensed their was something different about the golden-haired Edie, but couldn't quite grasp what it was that made their parents indulge her every whim; and others to give her exactly what she wanted.
Alice was already 13 and away at boarding school when Edie was born. She caught the first glimpse of her younger sibling that summer, when she arrived home from school. It would be decades later, in April 2015, that Alice would finally learn from a Vogue magazine cover that: No. 1, Edie's actual birth date was April 20 and No. 2, that some 40 years after her death, Edie was famous.
But it would take several more years, the summer of 2019, for Alice to begin seeking what she had missed; a journey started by accident, prompted by visit to the Addison Gallery in Andover, where, on an upper floor, she encountered a clip from Warhol's film, "Outer and Inner Space." There, two large projections of Edie, closeups of her face and a profile shot, played in unison. On one side, is the "real" Edie, responding to images, of herself, on the other screen.
"At first I was startled just to see Edie so alive and vital, when she'd been dead for nearly half a century, but what astonished me was the presence she had on camera. I couldn't take my eyes off of her. At the same time, I thought I was seeing a very complex play upon the figure Narcissus, the beautiful Greek boy who fell fatally in love with his own image. But what I was really seeing, and seeing for the first time, was what Andy Warhol made of Edie Sedgwick," Alice, soon to be 91, writes in the beginning of "As It Turns Out," her newly released memoir, which began as a series of letters written to their brother, Bobby, who died in an motorcycle accident just months before Edie met Andy.
Prior to this point, Alice's view of Edie had been that of an older sister, who, because of their age difference had little if any interaction with Edie besides family events and holidays. The distance between the younger and older Sedgwick siblings is clear in Alice's memory; she recalls returning home, at 30, to the family's ranch in California for Christmas. As she arrives, Edie, then 17, and their younger sister, Susanna, enter the room and stop, unsure how to react to her presence. She is a stranger amongst her own siblings.
STARTING AT THE BEGINNING
While its not unusual for siblings, especially those separated by large time intervals, to be raised differently by their parents, Alice's quest to understand her sister begins at the beginning, with their parents — Alice Delano de Forest and and Francis "Duke" Minturn Sedgwick. Born into a family of classic East Coast WASPs, Alice grew up in the shadow of wealth.
Her father, a descendent of the Stockbridge Sedgwicks, had followed the family's formula for success, attending the right schools, including graduating from Groton School and Harvard University, before attending Trinity College in England and later Harvard Business School. He would try his hand at finance, twice, both times failing due to a "mental breakdown." He became a sculptor and settled with his wife, in Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y. Alice, Robert, Pamela, Francis Jr. (Minty) and Katherine would be born between 1931 and 1941. Edith (Edie) and Susanna would follow in 1943 and 1945, after the family had moved to California, to a ranch purchased "to aid in the war effort." (Alice would later learn that her father was not able to enlist in the war effort; his prior mental health issues playing a part in his rejection. It is also here, she notes, that prior to being married, her parents were advised never to have children because of his condition.)
Alice describes Fuzzy, the name they called their father, as a gentleman rancher, who had an overseer that took care of the day-to-day work. Her mother, she remembers ran a household without lifting a finger; she made lists for others — menus for the family and ranch hands, detailed lists for the nannies. The year they moved to California, she remembers being told they were now poor; a fact that didn't sit well with her mother, whose family money sent the children off to boarding schools. Later, oil would be discovered on the ranch and the family would move to a larger ranch in Laguna, Calif. There, her father would find the notoriety he craved, as an artist and as a civic leader.
Growing up, Alice was taught, like other children of WASPs of her era, that there were certain things you didn't talk about — money and sex among them. (She'd learn about her family history when reading her grandfather's autobiography at a borrowed house in Europe. He didn't talk about growing up in Stockbridge with his grandchildren during the time he lived with them, in his own wing of the ranch.) Alice, too, followed the family formula, boarding school and later, Radcliffe, all the while, the younger Edie was tossed out of boarding schools and remained at home, a free spirit indulged by their parents it seemed. But then, Alice recalls, beyond the estranged relationship with their parents (the older children lived in bunks outside the main house), there was Edie's eating disorder, an outrightly ignored full-blown case of bulimia, and a nine-month period that Edie was ill. Alice writes that someone told her it was leukemia, but later, she learned, that Edie had walked in on her father having sex with a woman who wasn't their mother. Edie said when she threatened to tell people, Fuzzy slapped her and called the family doctor, saying she was having a breakdown. Edie was given tranquilizers and kept that way for close to a year.
ANDY AND EDIE
"Edie arrived in New York in the summer of '64 and she was already exploding like a firework in the sky," Alice writes. "Bobby had seen her in Cambridge in the spring, and it was as if he he'd never known her before, he was so taken with her. I'm not sure if he was an active communist at that point, but if so he certainly forgot about it when with Edie. He was ten years older and so intensely political and as far as I could see, she was just a silly, spoiled child full of problems."
A few months later, around Christmas, Edie and Bobby were both in accidents. Edie survived, Bobby did not. When Edie returned to New York, she was mourning a second brother (Minty had committed suicide about 18 months earlier). Edie, who was already using drugs (despite claims that Warhol introduced her), would soon meet Andy and begin making movies. She would make 10 films with Warhol, before parting ways.
In examining Warhol's films, their joint television appearances and more, Alice realizes that Warhol was not just filming her sister, he was doing what others could not, capturing the real Edie on film. And that, she concludes is what Edie wanted in the end. "... Edie had no interest whatsoever in make-believe. It was herself she wanted to display, herself she was desperate to communicate, and the truth is, she simply was a narcissist ... She didn't just didn't want people to see her, she want them to listen and to listen up. She wasn't trying to create an image — quite the opposite, she never pretended to be anything but herself."
WHAT WAS IT?
In her search for answers, Alice comes upon the realization that Edie, in her efforts to just be herself, was a symbol for others. When she was with Warhol, the pair, were more than an "it couple," they were a "fantasy of upper-class glamour." Edie was described as a debutante, an heiress and a Boston blueblood. She was none of those things.
But in the minds of others, she was. Case in point, Patti Smith remembers, according to Alice, Edie arriving at a Philadelphia art opening draped in ermine, wearing a little black dress and led by two white afghan hounds on black leashes with diamond collars. "It could be a fantasy," Smith says, and it was. Edie, photographed at the opening, arrived in a floor-length pink jersey Rudi Gernreich dress. But it was what she symbolized that mattered to the public.
For others, Alice writes, Edie was a symbol of freedom; she gave some young women the license to do what they wanted, as she appeared to do. Although, in reality, Edie, she says, lived in constant fear that at any moment her parents would whisk her away to California and lock her away.
Alice still has questions that she acknowledges will go unanswered, but she has learned about the sister she barely knew, a distance caused by age and family, tumultuous circumstances and physical distance. But it is with empathy that she now views her sister, and in researching the book, she has forgiven Warhol, whom she naively blamed for her sister's troubles in the past.
In the end, she is left with the memory of her sister and the image of Edie, an image that has transcended the woman she was and has come to represent something different for everyone who encounters it.
READ IT YOURSELF
"As It Turns Out: Thinking About Edie and Andy" by Alice Sedgwick Wohl
Published by Farrar, Straus & Giroux
259 pages
$28
IF YOU GO ...
What: Simon Winchester in conversation with Alice Sedgwick Wohl
When: 4:30 - 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1
Where: New Marlborough Meeting House, 154 Hartsville-New Marlborough Road, New Marlborough
Tickets: $20, general admission; $10, college students over 21 with a full-time student ID, free for 21 and under. Service fee applies.
Reservations and information: 413-229-5045, nmmeetinghouse.org