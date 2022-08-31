Pilot Mark Vanhoenacker take readers around the world and to his hometown of Pittsfield in new memoir

In “Imagine a City,” long-haul commercial pilot Mark Vanhoenacker, my friend and a Pittsfield native, takes readers on an immersive journey to far-flung metropolises, as well as those closer to home.
In each chapter, with titles such as City of Gates (London, San Francisco, Jeddah) and City of Air (Copenhagen, Nairobi, Petropolis, Kuwait), Mark thoughtfully explores the elemental, historical, and cultural aspects which shaped these cities. Mark’s unique perspective, infectious curiosity, and deep sense of humanity provide a reading experience that is enriching and expansive. It is a book for those of us who love to learn about exotic places, and for those of us who love our hometown, as “Imagine a City” is also an affectionate memoir about growing up in Pittsfield and all the ways our hometown remains with us, no matter how far away we might find ourselves.
Mark and I grew up together in the same Pittsfield neighborhood and attended the same schools, graduating from Pittsfield High School in 1992. We were friends from an early age and always shared an interest in faraway places. As teenagers, Mark introduced me to sushi in Great Barrington and he would drive us to Williamstown to watch foreign films at Images Cinema (a journey recounted in “Imagine a City”).
Mark also writes about some of the wonderful childhood experiences that many Berkshire readers will recognize such as the thrill of a shopping trip to England Brothers on North Street and the magic of visiting the Berkshire Athenaeum. While I was reading these descriptions, I smiled at the realization of how profoundly growing up in the Berkshires impacted us. We were the fortunate recipients of an excellent education in Pittsfield and some of my favorite passages in “Imagine a City” are those in which Mark describes the positive and enduring influence of our high school teachers.
In our adult lives, Mark and I have been able to reconnect in various foreign capitals and each time we would marvel at the fact that two Pittsfielders were meeting in cities as distant and as different as a city could be from our beloved Pittsfield, a feeling Mark describes evocatively in his book. A few years ago, when Mark flew to Islamabad, Pakistan where I was working at the time, we met on a hotel balcony with a view of the imposing Himalayas in the distance. We looked at each other and shook our heads, amazed at how far away from Pittsfield we were, and then wondered how Mount Greylock’s height compared to the mountains in our view.
Mark expresses this capacity for wonder and astonishment so beautifully for the historical and cultural aspects of the urban landscapes he’s explored as a pilot, but also for how he experiences these cities through the lens of our hometown.
He writes how Pittsfield is like a first language, which helps him make sense of all other places. Throughout the chapters, Mark returns time and again to his first city and it is Mark’s personal story that anchors his book, just as Pittsfield anchors his life. This is a feeling I am grateful to share with him.
“Imagine a City” is Mark’s open-hearted, lyrical tribute to fascinating aspects of global cities, and also a tribute to our hometown of Pittsfield, which is always with us no matter where we are.
READ IT YOURSELF
"Imagine a City: A Pilot's Journey Across the Urban World" by Mark Vanhoenacker.
Published by Knopf
412 pages
$30