Take an 'Alphabetical Romp' through the Berkshire Botanical Garden

STOCKBRIDGE — Which flower has an internal clock that helps it follow the sun as it crosses the sky? How do pitcher plants trap and devour their prey? How does the milkweed plant help make monarch butterflies toxic to predators?
If you'd like to know the answers to those questions, or would just like to know about some of the flora growing at the Berkshire Botanical Garden — from agave to zinnia — there's a book for that: "An Alphabetical Romp Through the Flora of the Berkshire Botanical Garden" by Stewart Edelstein.
"One of biggest challenges for me was deciding which of the more than 3,000 flora of the botanical garden to include," Edelstein said during a recent phone interview. "With the help of Berkshire Botanical botanists, I chose 100 common and exotic flora from all around the gardens of the Berkshire Botanical Garden. There are 24 acres of gardens there."
Each of the 100 entries, save for the one about the sun, include where in the BBG the individual plant can be found, as well as a detailed essay full of facts about the individual flora's origin, its names meaning and its historical and current uses.
"The two main criteria was flora with remarkable and flora with memorable stories to tell," he said. "In drafting each essay, I typically started out with an essay that was much longer and then I distilled it down, editing it down to what I thought might be of general interest and what I refer to as 'fun facts' — something people would want to know, but probably didn't know about each of these flora.
"This has been a tremendously informative process because I learned so much about this flora that I did not know myself. As a result, it enhances every exploration of the flora there for myself and, I would hope, for people who read the book."
Some of his favorite entries include essays on carrots, Joe Pye Weed, dogwood, daffodils, sunflowers, venus fly traps, milkweed and the sun.
"Joe Pye Weed that one pertains to someone that lived in the Berkshires, a Native American, and it's not a weed. It gave me the opportunity to talk about what is a weed and what's not a weed," he said. "One that has a wonderful Greek myth to it is the daffodil. What strikes me as interesting about the daffodil is the words narcissist, nemesis and echo all relate back to it. The venus fly trap [essay], it takes the reader inside the world of the fly getting devoured by a carnivorous plant."
AN IDEA IS BORN
The idea for the Berkshire Botanical Garden book began with another project Edelstein undertook during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a series of short essays that were first published online by the Stockbridge Library, Museum & Archives and then later published as a book, "The COVID-19 Zeitgeist: Fifty Essays." Proceeds from the book benefited the Stockbridge Library.
"I wrote essays, each of which was based on one word, that was either related to COVID or how people coped with the world in which we lived and continued to live having to deal with COVID," he said. "When I finished 50 of them, I suggested that there could be a fundraising book for the Stockbridge Library and that's my book, 'The COVID-19 Zeitgeist: Fifty Essays.'
"As a way to cope with COVID, I determined a number of essays should deal with nature. Getting into nature is a very effective way to deal with the COVID zeitgeist. When I looked at those essays, I realized a number of them were based on flowers. This is all in based in real time, so as the flowers began to bloom, I wrote about them: crocus, daffodil, forsythia, tulip, marigold, vegetable, lilac, peony and rhododendron ... And then I thought I could do something analogous for the Berkshire Botanical Garden."
In August 2021, Edelstein met with Executive Director Michael Beck and Robin Parrow, then director of marketing and communications, to talk about his idea for the book, as a fundraiser for the garden.
"During the course of conversation, appropriately, they asked what I knew about botany and I said, 'I'm no expert, if you provide someone that is knowledgeable about botany, either on the staff or someone who is a volunteer to review each draft essay before I completed it, then it could be a collaborative effort.' And that's what happened. Mike was very good about providing me with very gracious staff members and volunteers who reviewed every single essay — and Mike reviewed them too — before I completed them. I found that process very, very helpful," Edelstein said.
All proceeds from the sale of Edelstein's book go to the Berkshire Botanical Garden. Find it at The Bookstore in Lenox, The Bookstore in Great Barrington, the Berkshire Botanical Garden Visitors Center and online at berkshire-botanical-garden.square.site
READ IT YOURSELF
"An Alphabetical Romp Through the Flora of Berkshire Botanical Garden" by Stewart Edelstein
98 pages
$15