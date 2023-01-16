The Mount Book Club has 3 Edith Wharton novels it wants to read with you

LENOX — Most of us have read at least one Edith Wharton's novel, right?
For those of you who answered in the affirmative, how many of you immediately answered either the "House of Mirth," "Ethan Frome" or "The Age Of Innocence"? If you did, don't feel bad — those three are considered her to be her best works.
For those looking to take a deeper dive into Wharton's repertoire — she wrote 40 books — there's an opportunity to do so with other like-minded individuals this winter via The Mount Book Club.
The book club, which will meet online to discuss the works, has selected to read "Bunner Sisters," "Twilight Sleep" and "The Buccaneers." Participation in the book club is free, but spots are limited and registration is required for each individual discussion group. Links to register can be found at edithwharton.org/calendar/.
Each book is available for free online viewing at Project Gutenberg, Project Gutenberg Australia, or purchased online at The Mount's affiliate Bookshop.org site.
BOOK CLUB SCHEDULE
"Bunner Sisters" (1916)
4 p.m., Jan. 26
Written in 1892 and published as part of the short story collection "Xingu and Other Stories," this story centers around the Bunner sisters, Ann Eliza, the elder, and Evelina, the younger, and their realization that they are no longer satisfied with the monotony of their lives.
"Twilight Sleep" (1927)
4 p.m. Feb. 23
The title, which refers to the popular anesthesia for childbirth, serves as a metaphor for the state of self-delusion in which most American society women lived. Originally published as a serial, this satirical novel centers around a dysfunctional family in 1920's New York and features a common theme of the time period — the need to escape.
"The Buccaneers"
4 p.m., March 30
Begun in 1934, this was Wharton's final novel. Published after her death in 1937, the novel was only three-fourths complete. Based in Saratoga Springs, New York City, and England between 1873 and 1877, this historical romance centers around the capture of European titles through aristocratic matches.