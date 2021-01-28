BOSTON -- The Boston Pops Orchestra and several Boston-based performing groups are teaming up for “Boston Pops in Love,” the first ever live-streaming event from Symphony Hall.
The evening of music and dance on themes of love streams live at 8 p.m. Feb. 12 on the BSO NOW streaming platform -- bso.org/now. A recording will be available for on-demand viewing for up to 30 days following the live stream.
Led by Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart, the concert will feature performances by three Boston-based dance companies:
-- Dancers from Hybridmotion will perform a pandemic-inspired tango, choreographed by Jun Kuribayashi and Mia Dalglish, to Gade’s “Jalousie.”
-- With choreography by its artistic director, McKersin, Lakaï Dance Theatre will perform pieces from Bizet’s “Carmen” and de Falla’s “El Amor brujo.”
-- Inspired by the history and tradition of tap in Boston, dancers from Subject:Matter will bring their style to the music of Fats Waller, with choreography by Ian Berg.
In addition, Boston Arts Academy’s Melody in Motion Ensemble will be featured in a virtual choral performance, with director Mary Jo Rivelli and an instrumental ensemble of BAA faculty.
Other musical highlights include Duke Ellington’s “Sophisticated Lady,” Puccini’s “Che gelida manina” (from “La Bohème”), and Tchaikovsky’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Overture-Fantasy, as well as love themes from the scores of John Williams; a medley of romantic songs by George Gershwin; and an archival performance accompanied by a new film by Susan Dangel and Dick Bartlett.
Complete access and program information is available at bso.org/now.