Send some love, and possibly a smile, this Valentine's Day with a homemade card for one of Berkshire County's seniors.
Elder Services of Berkshire County, Inc., is asking residents to make and donate Valentine cards to be distributed through the organization's Meals on Wheels Program.
"Cards can be simple or elaborate — created by you or your children — it's a great project for children," read a post on Elder Services' Facebook page. The organization is looking for at least 800 cards to hand out.
Cards can be delivered at Elder Services — located at 877 South St., Suite 4E, Pittsfield — or for large donations, a contactless pick-up can be arranged. The deadline to donate Valentines is Monday, Feb. 8.
For more information, contact Kathleen Phillips at Elder Services 499-0524 Ext 728.
If you're looking for some Valentine's Day inspiration, try one of these fun ideas:
- Create a three-dimensional pop-up heart card with some construction paper, glue and an easy folding technique.
- Make a "love bug" but cutting out a serious of hearts in different colors then gluing together in a straight line to create the body of a caterpillar.
- Using wax paper and some crayons you can create heart suncatchers that will brighten anyone's window.
- Gather up lose buttons around the house and glue them together in a heart shape.