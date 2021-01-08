PITTSFIELD -- Barrington Stage Company and Berkshire Theatre Group top BroadwayWorld’s 2020 Berkshires Awards for achievements over the past decade including theater company of the decade (Barrington Stage); musical production of the decade (“Godspell” at BTG); and play production of the decade (“Breaking the Code,” BSC).
All in all, Barrington Stage garnered 10 awards; BTG garnered seven in a poll of best local theater of the decade as nominated by and voted on by the theatergoing public. Eligibility was for productions which opened between Jan. 1, 2011 and Sept. 30, 2020. Voting ran through Dec. 31, 2020. Regional and community theater productions, student productions, and college productions were all included.
BroadwayWorld -- broadwayworld.com -- is an online hub for Broadway, national theater, and live entertainment.
All but one of BTG’s awards were for its widely admired 2020 open-air tent production of “Godspell,” which, in addition to best musical production of the decade, was named best ensemble; best director of a musical (Alan Filderman); lighting design (Matthew E. Adelson); set design (Randall Parsons); and sound design (Nathan Leigh).
Playwright Greg Keller’s “Dutch Masters,” produced at BTG in 2011, was named best original script of the decade.
“We also honor these artists of distinction who brought great work to our stages,” Berkshire Theatre Group artistic director and CEO Kate Maguire said via email. “Thank you ‘BroadwayWorld’ for acknowledging their talent.”
At Barrington Stage Company, Mark H. Dold was named performer of the decade for his performance as Alan Turing in Barrington Stage Company’s 2014 production of Hugh Whitemore’s “Breaking the Code,” for which Joe Calarco was named best director of a play of the decade.
BSC also was honored for best theater staff, youth theater camp/after-school program (Playwright Mentoring Project); costume design (Sara Jean Tosetti, “West Side Story,” 2018); dancer (Skyler Volpe, “West Side Story”); favorite social media; and vocalist of the decade (Aaron Tveit, “Company,” 2017).
“All of us at Barrington Stage are thrilled to be voted the Best Theatre Company of the Decade, as well as the awards for ‘Breaking the Code,’ ‘West Side Story and our educational programming,” Barrington Stage artistic director Julianne Boyd said by email.
“‘Breaking the Code’ is one of my all-time favorites. I’m so proud of Joe Calarco, Mark H. Dold and the entire team for bringing this play so brilliantly to life.
"At this very difficult time for live theater, the recognition of our work seems more important than ever before.”
In addition to the Berkshires, BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were given to productions in Chicago, Central New York, Central Pennsylvania, Central Virginia, Charlotte, N.C., and Calgary in Alberta, Canada.
The winners:
Theater company of the decade -- Barrington Stage Company
Production of a musical -- “Godspell” (Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020)
Production of a play -- “Breaking the Code” (BSC - 2014)
Best ensemble -- “Godspell” (BTG - 2020)
Original script -- “Dutch Masters” by Greg Keller (BTG - 2011)
Director of a musical -- Alan Filderman, “Godspell” (BTG - 2020)
Director of a play -- Joe Calarco, “Breaking the Code” (BSC - 2014)
Performer of the decade -- Mark H. Dold, “Breaking the Code” (BSC- 2014)
Vocalist of the decade -- Aaron Tveit, “Company” (BSC - 2017)
Dancer of the decade -- Skyler Volpe, “West Side Story” (BSC - 2018)
Costume design -- Sara Jean Tosetti, “West Side Story” (BSC - 2018)
Lighting design -- Matthew E. Adelson, “Godspell” (BTG - 2020)
Set design -- Randall Parsons, “Godsprell” (BTG - 2020)
Sound design -- Nathan Leigh, “Godspell” (BTG - 2020)
Theater staff -- BSC
Youth Theater Camp/After-School Program -- BSC (Playwright Mentoring Project)
Favorite social media -- BSC
Top arts supporting organization -- Proctors (Schenectady, N.Y.)