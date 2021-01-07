Kate Maguire is CEO and artistic director of Berkshire Theatre Group which was created in 2010 as the result of a merger between Berkshire Theatre Festival in Stockbridge and The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. BTG comprises The Colonial Theatre and The Garage in Pittsfield and the Fitzpatrick Mainstage and Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge.

Maguire graciously has taken the time to answer some questions about 2020 and what might lie ahead in 2021.