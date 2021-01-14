CHESTER -- Chester Theatre Company will be moving from its indoor home at Town Hall Theatre in Chester to Hancock Shaker Village this summer.
Performances will be in an open-air tent on the living museum's 750-acre grounds under strict COVID-19 protocols.
The 2021 season -- Chester@Hancock -- will consist of three productions, one each in June, July, and August. Titles, casting and exact dates and times will be announced at a later time.
"I'm thrilled by our partnership," said CTC producing artistic director Daniel Elihu Kramer, "which will offer a remarkable experience to Chester Theatre Company audiences, and an opportunity for patrons of each of our organizations to learn more about the other."
"We are thrilled to welcome Chester Theatre Company this summer," said Hancock Shaker Village director Jennifer Trainer Thompson. "They've found a creative solution to a vexing challenge, and we welcome the opportunity to have outdoor live theater at the Village all summer long."
"Hancock Shaker Village is a treasure of our region and a beautiful location in all seasons," Kramer said. "It has the established infrastructure to provide a comfortable, enjoyable, and safe experience for all. There is dining on site, and visitors to the theatre can make a day of it by seeing a production, walking the trails, and touring the 20 historic buildings on the campus.
"I look forward to sharing the summer there with our audiences."
CTC intends to return to its regular home in 2022.