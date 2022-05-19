Chita Rivera postpones her show at The Colonial Theatre due to COVID

PITTSFIELD — Two-time Tony Award-winner Chita Rivera has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing her to reschedule an upcoming concert at The Colonial Theatre, according to a Berkshire Theatre Group press release.
"Chita: The Rhythm of My Life," was originally scheduled for Sunday, May 29, as part of the theater group's Colonial Concert Series Featuring Broadway Luminaries. The new date for the performance is Sunday, July 31, at 2 p.m.
"All tickets/seats already purchased will automatically transfer to the new date," according to the press release.
In the concert, Rivera was expected to recreate signature moments from her career, including songs from “West Side Story,” “Sweet Charity” and “Bye Bye Birdie” to “Chicago,” “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” “The Visit” and more.