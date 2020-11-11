GREAT BARRINGTON -- Late 19th- and early 20th century Paris provides the setting for Close Encounters With Music's "The French Connection."
The free concert will be streamed live from the stage of a no-audience-present Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center Sunday evening at 7:30. The performance can be accessed via the Mahaiwe website -- mahaiwe.org.
Rescheduled from spring, the program features music by Faure (Piano Quartet No. 1); Debussy (Sonate, for cello); Saint Saens (Rondo Capriccioso); and Lili Boulanger ("D'un matin de printemps").
Performing are Irina Muresanu, violin; Dov Scheindlin, viola; Mikael Darmanie, piano; and cellist Yehuda Hanai, CEWM's founding artistic director, who will give a brief talk about this noteworthy period of creativity in French music and art. There also will be an "Afterglow" discussion with the musicians.
Complete information is available online at mahaiwe.org or cewm.org.