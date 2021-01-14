GREAT BARRINGTON -- Close Encounters With Music is planning a winter/spring season of concerts that will be recorded on the stage of the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center and made available for viewing online.
February and two April concerts will feature CEWM founding artistic director Yehuda Hanani performing Bach's Celestial Suites for Unaccompanied Cello (Feb. 28); The Sebastians Baroque Ensemble (Jeffrey Grossman, harpsichord; Daniel Lee and Nicholas DiEugenio, violin; Jessica Troy, viola; Ezra Seltzer, violoncello; Nathaniel Chase, violone; David Ross, traverso) in a program of Teleman, Vivaldi, Handel, Popora, J.S. Bach and C.P.E. Bach (April 3); and CEWM favorites violinist Irina Muresanu and pianist Max Levinson with Hanani in a program of works by both Felix and Fanny Mendelssohn and by Chopin (April 25). All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.
Each concert will begin with commentary from Hanani and end with an “Afterglow” chat with guest musicians.
“In essence, thanks to our wonderful relationship with the Mahaiwe and our loyal supporters, we are presenting our full season, despite COVID,” said Marcie Setlow, president of the Close Encounters With Music board of directors.
Complete information is available online at cewm.org or mahaiwe.org.