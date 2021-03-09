Last year, Close Encounters With Music shifted its musical offerings to the screen; this summer, the musical organization — now in its 29th year — plans to bring live music to the Berkshires again.
Close Encounters With Music will present the 12th Berkshire High Peaks Festival for advanced piano, string and vocal participants virtually again this summer, with an expanded faculty and new jazz and improvisation offerings. An outdoor season will start on May 23 and June 13 at Edith Wharton’s The Mount in Lenox with two programs titled “Wine & Song,” featuring vocalists Emily Marvosh, Sonja Tengblad, pianist Joseph Turbessi and the a cappella jazz ensemble West Side Five. On Sept. 18, Close Encounters will present the saxophone quartet, the Prism, at TurnPark Art Space in West Stockbridge, one of several programs being planned there.
“We are hopeful that we can begin a gradual return to concert presentation as we know it in November 2021 — in person, and with a live audience at the Mahaiwe — with a rousing celebratory program postponed from June of 2020,” said CEWM Artistic Director Yehuda Hanani, in a statement. “This will feature our long-awaited world premiere of Tamar Muskal’s work for tabla, rapper, two cellos, marimba and children’s chorus. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Great Reopening."
The current Winter/Spring season will close out with the acclaimed ensemble The Sebastians, lauded for their ability to connect with audiences through dynamic and vital performances of music of the baroque and classical eras. The Sebastian musicians — Jeffrey Grossman, harpsichord; Daniel Lee and Nicholas DiEugenio, violins; Jessica Troy, viola; Nathaniel Chase, violone; and David Ross, traverso — will be joined on Saturday, April 3, 7:30 p.m., by CEWM Artistic Director Yehuda Hanani for a performance of Vivaldi’s Sonata No. 5, with its extravagant Venetian flair.
The seventh and final program of the Winter/Spring season, “Felix, Fanny and Frederic: Chopin and the Mendelssohns” will premiere on Sunday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m. Again in partnership with the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center and Classical WMHT-FM, the two April programs will begin with insights from Hanani, and end with “Afterglow” chats with guest musicians that are especially poignant as they discuss their pandemic experiences and vision for the future of classical music.
For more information about programming, visit www.cewm.org.