CANAAN, N.Y. — Composer David Noel Edwards’ work has stretched from pop songs to film scores, but nothing matched the feeling of seeing a dance studio full of students moving to the sounds he created.
“I was instantly hooked,” he said. “When I write for films, I don’t get to see people listen and respond like that.”
This feeling of watching your work come to life in the world has been rare to find this year, when classes have gone virtual, performances have been limited and masked, and in-person audiences have vanished altogether. But Edwards thinks he has found at least one way to keep the spirit alive — he has made 19 of his original compositions available online for free to anyone to use.
“[Dancers] are missing class, they’re isolated from their peers and from their audiences, it is just not a happy time,” he said. “That’s something I thought I could do something about.”
He has heard from dancer friends that this kind of invitation to collaborate could be one way to connect. “Maybe, if I just show some people some possibilities, maybe it will get the gears turning.”
The pieces are posted on his website (www.coviddanceproject.org) which went live earlier this month. Nine of the pieces are from a ballet version of “Dracula” that he wrote and was performed at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield in fall 2008. Among the other assorted pieces include music from his score to Juliane Hiam’s play “Belle of the Books,” and other pieces he has written through the years.
Each is just a few minutes long, and come with simple descriptions and prompts. One is a “pastoral adagio” that suggests “Children playing in a meadow? Perfect for celebrating the end of a pandemic.” Another piece in “triple meter, slow, minor mode” could describe “basically somebody’s life story in six minutes.”
The pieces are available with no strings attached and no legal language — “Dancers may use any of the music on this page in performance videos without paying fees or royalties.” This is to avoid the kind of rights restrictions that can make videos vanish from social media sites like YouTube or TikTok. The algorithms can be unpredictably strict — last month a live performance by Metallica on Twitch was muted and replaced by muzak because of an overly vigilant filter.
The pieces are composed and performed entirely on computer. Dancer Ruslan Sprague, who starred in “Dracula,” said his work is well appreciated by dancers. “He makes this music all by himself, at his home,” he said. “It is beautiful, and he knows what he is doing when it comes to dance.”
Darrell Pucciarello choreographed “Dracula” for his company at the time, Ballets Metropolis, and said it is “a brilliant gift for a ballet company to get to work with an original score.”
He described the process of working with Edwards as “learning a language between the two of us.” It came from sharing ideas honesty, as well as a shared sense of humor. He described a waltz Edwards wrote as being wonderfully eccentric, and Edwards admitted he crafted it to sound like something you might hear at a ball at the Addams Family house.
Edwards said there is something about the process of writing music for dance that is very clear — it either works or doesn’t.
“When I submit a piece to a director, he listens to it and knows whether it supports the scene,” he said. “I trust his judgment — if it supports the scene it does, if he says it doesn’t, I have to go back to the drawing board.”
Music is just one of Edwards’ ongoing projects — he is also a photographer, a computer tech support person and designer, and a music writer for the Berkshire Edge. And within music, he has traveled through a variety of styles, starting from pop and rock.
“Writing dance music is strangely suitable for a person like myself,” he said, referring to the short, verse/chorus structure that he is most comfortable with. “It turns out my idea of formal design, the pop song, is really pretty close to what’s needed as an approach for dance music.”
But in the end, he said, “I just write stuff and find out whether or not people can dance to it.”
Pucciarello says his approach has been appreciated by dancers. “He’s very gifted and generous, and he’s become an advocate for dance,” he said. “Right now, there are no stages, and we’re all resorting to online for our artistic needs.”
The pandemic has been hard for everyone, but Pucciarello has been teaching and coaching from a studio in his home.
“Dancers are a tough group of people, because of the perseverance and discipline we are acclimated to,” he said. “If you are going to dance, you have to dance. Nothing is going to stop you.”