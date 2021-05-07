PITTSFIELD — Debra Jo Rupp will star in the world premiere of "Boca," one of two outdoor productions during Barrington Stage Company's upcoming season.
In addition to the two outdoor productions and four previously announced indoor plays on the Boyd-Quinson Stage at 30 Union St., BSC's season will feature a lineup of Broadway stars who will perform in concert under the tent at the BSC Production Center.
BSC kicks off its summer season with the outdoor production "Who Could Ask for Anything More? The Songs of George Gershwin" under a tent at the BSC's Production Center at 34 Laurel St. Running June 10 to July 3, "Who Could Ask for Anything More?," a concert celebrating the work of one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th century, will feature: Allison Blackwell, who has appeared in BSC's "Ragtime" and Broadway's "Porgy & Bess"; Britney Coleman, who has appeared on Broadway in "Company," "Tootsie," and "Sunset Boulevard"; Alan H. Green, who appeared in BSC's "Holiday Getaway" and last season's "The Hills Are Alive...," as well as on Broadway in "Bounty Hunter," "American Underground," "School of Rock," and "Sister Act"; Jacob Tischler, who has appeared in regional productions of "Catch Me If You Can" and "Singin’ in the Rain"; and Alysha Umphress, who appeared in BSC's "Holiday Getaway," "The Hills Are Alive..." and "On the Town" and on Broadway in "On the Town" and "American Idiot."
The production is conceived by Julianne Boyd, BSC founder and artistic director, and Darren R. Cohen, with musical direction by Cohen and choreography by Jeffrey L. Page. Boyd will direct the production, which features Gershwin favorites, including “I Got Rhythm,” “Embraceable You” and “Summertime,” among many others.
"Boca" by Jessica Provenz, commissioned by the Sydelle Blatt New Works Program, takes over the tent July 30 to Aug. 22. Directed by Boyd, the production is night of short comedies about seniors living it up and going off the rails in Boca Raton.
Rupp, who has appeared in BSC's productions of "The Cake," "Dr. Ruth," and "All The Way" and on television's "Wandavision" and "That 70s Show," will be joined by veteran's of the company's 10x10 New Play Festival: Kenneth Tigar, Peggy Pharr Wilson and Robert Zukerman. Additional casting to be announced.
The outdoor tent will also feature the following concerts:
Grammy Award-winner and 2020 Tony Award-nominee Elizabeth Stanley appears in a special one-night-only concert on June 28.
On July 18, Tony Award-nominee Aaron Tveit, who dazzled BSC audiences in "Company" will help raise funds for the company’s award-winning educational program, the Playwright Mentoring Project, now in its 21st year, with a special concert, Aaron Tveit Live!, for the theater’s 2021 Annual Gala.
Broadway’s Orfeh and Andy Karl, one of Broadway's best couples, will tear through an eclectic mix of pop, rock, rhythm and blues, and showtunes during "Legally Bound" on July 23.
On July 24, Broadway vet and BSC leading man Jeff McCarthy will sing some of the most popular and beloved songs he’s performed throughout his years in the theater in the concert, "I Promise You A Happy Ending."
On Aug. 16, join three-time Tony Award-nominee Joshua Henry for a soulful evening of music from Broadway to Motown.