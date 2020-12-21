LENOX — Take a spin back in time with a tour of Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum decorated for the holidays with a new exhibit of Andrew DeVries' sculptures.
The exhibit of 20 bronze sculptures by DeVries can be found throughout the mansion alongside lavish holiday decorations.
“It’s magical to see the sculptures dancing in the great hall and through the museum,” said DeVries. He has chosen works from his dance series for this exhibit, including his most recent life-size bronze "Starlight."
All of the artist's works are for sale with a portion being donated to Ventfort Hall to help ongoing restoration of the museum.
DeVries has a career that spans four decades and is among a handful of sculptors in the United States who not only creates, but also casts their own works in bronze. His atelier and casting studio is located in Middlefield. The sculptures are in private and public collections on five continents. He and his wife Patricia Purdy founded DeVries Fine Art International, Inc. in Lenox in 2002. For more information about the artist, visit andrewdevries.com.
Self-guided tours are offered Thursday through Tuesday (closed Wednesdays) and require reservations. Walk-ins are welcome if space in the house allows. Masks are required and social distancing is observed. The mansion is located at 104 Walker St., Lenox. The mansion gift shop is also often, and does not require admission to shop.