SHEFFIELD -- Singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer Steve Katz, best known for his work as a member of the Grammy Award-winning band, Blood, Sweat & Tears, will perform in a one-hour livestream on Dewey Hall's Facebook page, 7 p.m. Feb. 13.
Dewey Hall's Facebook page is at facebook.com/pages/Dewey-Memorial-Hall/1728754040686611.
Katz’s performance is part of Dewey Hall’s ongoing Keep the Lights On fundraising campaign. Part of the donations made during the concert will help keep the Hall operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Katz started his professional career in the 1960s as a member of the Blues Project, which included famed keyboardist Al Kooper, and recorded three albums with them.
Blood, Sweat & Tears, Katz’s next band, had worldwide success with its second album, "Blood, Sweat and Tears," in 1968. During its six-year run, the band -- featuring lead singer David Clayton-Thomas -- won three Grammys among many other awards. Later, Katz produced albums for Lou Reed, became an executive at Mercury Records, and was managing director of Green Linnet Records, the premier Irish music label in the U.S. He recently released his first solo album, “The Juggle.”
Located at 91 Main St., on the west side of Route 7 in the town center, Dewey Hall has experienced financial difficulties since mass gatherings were canceled in Massachusetts last year. While outdoor events were held in the Hall’s back yard during the warm months, and will be held again in the spring, no concerts can be presented in Dewey Hall until the pandemic ebbs.
Meanwhile, the Keep the Lights On campaign has succeeded in raising $21,000 toward the goal of $30,000 required to cover the Hall’s expenses for the next year.
Complete information on the Hall is available at deweyhall.com.