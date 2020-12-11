GREAT BARRNGTON — Traditionally, Celtic fiddlers Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy and their musically-inclined children, celebrate the holiday season while on tour.
Although the family is still on tour, virtually, this season, there’s one major difference — they’ll be celebrating Christmas from the comfort of their own home. And, they’ve invited you to join them.
The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center will present MacMaster and Leahy in a virtual holiday tour, “A Celtic Family Christmas at Home,” which begins streaming, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, and will be available through the end of the year. Tickets are $20 and are available at mahaiwe.org/event/natalie-macmaster-donnell-leahy-a-celtic-family-christmas-at-home.
Speaking from their home in Ontario, Canada, Leahy said the virtual concert will include their children: Mary Frances, 15; Michael, 13; Clare, 11; Julia, 9; Alec 8; Sadie, 6 and Maria, 2, “causing a lot of mischief” in addition to showing off their talent on fiddle, accordion, piano, guitar, and song and dance.
Leahy took some time out his busy schedule to answer a few questions, which are lightly edited for clarity.
Q: How long have you been performing?
A: Natalie has been playing fiddle since she was 9. She comes from Cape Breton Island, off Nova Scotia, which has an unique culture in Scottish music that came from the 1600s, and grew up playing traditional music.
I grew up in Ontario, but my mother was from Cape Breton and my father was from Ireland. I and my 10 siblings toured as the group Leahy and I still tour with my own groups. Natalie and I have been touring together for five to seven years.
Q: How did this virtual tour come about?
A: We recognized that theaters were struggling [during the pandemic] and decided to do a tour to help them out. Theaters are presenting the tour almost like we were coming to town. They are selling the tickets and say they are presenting Natalie and me. It’s a way to get into the community and raise money, and a way for us to keep in touch with the theaters.
Q: What is the joy you find in working together?
A: The joy of being with the family and traveling and living together while on tour.
We couldn’t do it without them. The kids are cute when they first perform, but then as they continue to perform, they become more experienced. Mary Frances, our oldest, is a crackerjack on piano.
Seeing the kids play with us is beautiful. Siblings’ voices are melded together, and they know one another and sense one another. It just feels right, it’s more than music, it’s family and togetherness.
Q: What are some of the challenges of touring together?
A: The challenges include being everything at the same time — teacher, music teacher, disciplinarian and mentor. We have a 2-year-old and that is a challenging age to be traveling. We homeschool by necessity, but we don’t want them to be isolated, so they’re also into soccer and other activities that we have to make sure they get to. It’s not as simple as loading up the bus and going on tour.
It’s a wonderful time though.
Q: What can people expect with the virtual concert?
A: It’s in our home. Normally, with our Christmas concert, we take home onto the stage. This year, we’re taking the stage into our home. It brings a comfortability for the kids — because it’s at home, it’s almost like there is no camera on. It’s an honest look at our family at home and there has been little editing done. Those watching will see the family loving life, music, each other and Christmas. It also will include candid moments around the kitchen, decorating the tree and other bits of Christmas chaos.
Q: How do you select the music for your concerts?
A: The selection of tunes is representative of ourselves and Christmas. Natalie and I write some of the music. And Christmas is a great time for beautiful pieces of music that have withstood the test of time. We have a new song on YouTube that had to be in the concert. The music decides if it’s in the concert or not.
Q: What is the appeal of Celtic
music?
A: There are a lot of Irish and Scottish people out there with a real history of having a fiddler in the family. It’s lively music that moves you. When you listen to that music, people are taken away from everyday life.
Q: What do you hope people will take away from the concert?
A: I hope it’s a break for people and that they’re filled with hope and joy. There’s goodness out there and I hope people can see that in the concert and take away peace and hope. I hope that the music brings up good things and good memories of Christmas, and that they are moved by the music and the Christmas spirit.
Q: How have you been affected by the pandemic professionally and personally?
A: Professionally, we can’t travel and we’re touring musicians. Personally, a lot of good has come out of it. We’ve been forced to slow down and think differently. We’ve had the time and have been writing music and that’s wonderful. We also haven’t been home in December for many years [due to being on tour] and that is wonderful in so many ways.
We’re beef farmers and there is a lot of work on the farm that I’ve managed to do. I’m a farmer at heart and farm life has been wonderful for the family.
Q: Do you have any new recordings coming out? How has that worked during the pandemic?
A: Yes, we did recording January through July. Normally, there are 10 to 12 songs on a record, and they’re all released at the same time. This year, we’ve made one recording at a time and released it.
Normally, we are all in the studio. During the pandemic, musicians from all around the world were looking for something to do and we were able to use some from Argentina, Scotland, Ireland, Italy and one from New York City we didn’t know and had never met. They were all specialists on certain instruments. They recorded their parts of the recordings, which were then combined.