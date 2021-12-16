'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by two women

GREAT BARRINGTON — Two woman have stepped forward to allege they were sexually assaulted by actor Chris Noth, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Noth, who recently made headlines in his revision of Mr. Big in HBO Max's "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That," owns a home in Great Barrington. The women — who approached The Hollywood Reporter separately — said promotions and press reports of Noth's resurfacing in the popular HBO series stirred painful memories of incidents they say occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015.
In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Noth said: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”
In the Berkshires, Noth occasionally makes appearances in Berkshire Theatre productions — right before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced Noth would join the cast of BTG's production of "Uncle Vanya" directed by David Auburn — and has served on Berkshire International Film Festival's film jury to award cash prizes to the top feature film and documentary. Noth has also performed at benefits for Construct Inc.'s "Warm Up the Winter," event and helped with The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center's online auctions.
In addition to "Sex and the City," Noth's acting credentials also include "Law & Order," "The Good Wife," and "The Equalizer."
The women, who are given pseudonyms to protect their privacy in the Hollywood Reporter article, said they felt compelled to step forward.
“For so many years, I buried it," said Lily, a journalist, who said she met Noth when she was 22 and working an entry-level job for a high-profile firm where Noth and other celebrities regularly had business in Los Angeles. She decided it was time “to try to go public with who he is.”