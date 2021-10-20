<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank">
What scary Halloween movie should you watch tonight? A list of spooky streaming options

  • 1 min to read

Don’t let indecision be your biggest fear this Halloween season, as you're deciding which Halloween movie to watch as Oct. 31 quickly approaches. 

According to Google Trends, the top searched Halloween movies in the U.S. this past week were:

  • Halloween 1978
  • Friday the 13th
  • Hocus Pocus
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street
  • Halloweentown

Dish Network has taken a look at 12 popular Halloween movies for kids, or movies rated G or PG. They report that “Scooby-Doo” is the most searched movie in 13 states, with “Coraline” as the second most popular kids’ movie, searched by 10 states. The most searched for movie in Massachusetts is “Hocus Pocus,” which was filmed in Salem in 1993.

Speaking of witches, the Hocus Pocus sequel is due out by Halloween 2022. According to IMDb, the three original cast members will return as the Sanderson Sisters — Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler. In this version, “three young women accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.”

America’s Most Searched “Spooky Kids Movies” in New England, according to Dish Network:

  • Maine: "ET"
  • New Hampshire: "Ghostbusters"
  • Vermont: "Beetlejuice"
  • Massachusetts: "Hocus Pocus"
  • Rhode Island: "Hocus Pocus"
  • Connecticut: "Hocus Pocus"

And while New York isn’t a part of New England, the popular search of our neighbors to the west is “Coraline.”

Many streaming services have created their own spooky content, many of which are worth a watch (Netflix’s three part “Fear Street” or Hulu’s “Into the Dark," but for those of us searching for the tried-and-true, always awesome classics, here’s where to find them:

Netflix

"The Conjuring"

"Scream"

"Jaws"

"Paranorman"

Netflix.jpg

A sample of Halloween movies available on Netflix.

Hulu

"A Quiet Place"

"Rosemary’s Baby"

"Halloween"

"Amityville Horror"

"The Blair Witch Project"

"Paranormal Activity"

"Friday the 13th"

"Get Out"

Hulu.jpg

A sample of Halloween movies available on Hulu.

Disney+

"Hocus Pocus"

"Halloween Town (1, 2, 3 and 4)"

"The Haunted Mansion"

"The Nightmare Before Christmas"

disney.jpg

A sample of Halloween movies available on Disney Plus.

HBO Max

"Poltergeist"

"Nightmare on Elm Street"

"The Shining"

"It: Chapter 2"

"The Evil Dead"

"Little Shop of Horrors"

HboMax.jpg

A sample of Halloween movies available on HBO Max. 

Amazon Prime Video

"Nightmare on Elm Street"

"Child's Play"

"Jennifer’s Body"

"Us"

"The Haunting in Connecticut"

Amazon Prime.jpg

A sample of Halloween movies available on Amazon Prime Video.

Jess Gamari can be reached at jgamari@berkshireeagle.com.

Digital content creator

Jess Gamari has worked at The Berkshire Eagle since 2016. She was previously a Berkshires Week intern in 2013 and a North Adams Transcript summer intern in 2009.

