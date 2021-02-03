Learn to identify common feeder birds with these helpful tips and identifying features. Each week, I’ll submit three new birds to learn about.
Mourning dove
The mourning dove is one of the most abundant species in North America, found in Canada, all of the lower 48 states, well into Mexico. It is a widely hunted gamebird, although welcomed as a songbird in our yard.
A pair often sun on the wooden border of one of our butterfly gardens close to where I often scatter seed during the winter beneath the arborvitae hedge sheltered from snow.
These were once uncommon until the mid-1900s, when they began to increase. And now, we see the doves throughout the year. This gentle species is attracted to millet, cracked corn, wheat or sunflower seed placed on a railing, deck, platform type feeder or even on the ground.
American tree sparrow
This species is a winter visitor, an “irruptive” arriving some years, but not all. According to the most recent Christmas Counts in Berkshire County, 220 tree sparrows were counted.
A rusty cap on a gray head with an unstreaked buff-colored breast with a dark smudge-like spot in the center identifies it.
They nest at and above the tree line in Canada, and Alaska where scrub trees give way to Tundra.
Our feeders attracted three or four of these long-distance travelers during January, feeding on sunflower hearts and a finch mix.
American robin
Robin red-breast has changed its habits and no longer is the harbinger of spring that it once was. Now it is evidenced, often in large flocks, throughout the winter months. These flocks will move on to be replaced by the arrival of the summer nesting robins.
These winter robins may be the northern race, wintering here. One thousand nine hundred sixty-one wintering robins were counted during the South Berkshire Count this past Jan. 1.
Anyone with dogwood, hawthorn, crab-apple or winterberries, honeysuckle, holly, or juniper may have seen a flock this year. Our flock joined a smaller number of bluebirds during late December through January. They were attracted to our crab-apple tree and two winterberry bushes leaving very few fruits for any latecomers.