FILM CLIPS
Here's what's playing -- NOV. 20-26 -- at area movie theaters and streaming on the virtual screens offered by non-profit, year-round, independent cinemas in the Berkshires and environs. Where films have been reviewed, the capsules include the name of film critic and the day the full review was posted on berkshireeagle.com. All reviews are by Associated Press critics.
COLLECTIVE
After a deadly fire at a nightclub, the mysterious death of the owner of a powerful pharmaceutical firm and the quiet resignation of a health minister — seemingly unrelated events, all within weeks of each other — a team of intrepid reporters exposes a much larger, much more explosive political scandal. In Romanian with English subtitles. 1 hour, 49 minutes. IO
CITIZENS OF THE WORLD
Gianni de Gregorio’s new film is about a group of 70-year-olds who want to get as far away from Rome so their “retirement” euros would go further. But go where? In Italian, with English subtitles. 1 hour, 32 minutes. VC
DIVINE LOVE
Fast forward six years and Brazil has become an evangelical state where marriage is venerated, children are blessed, heterosexual sex (even without spouses) praised, and divorce is considered an apostasy. In filmmaker/visual artist Gabriel Marasco’s latest fever-dream provocation a neon colored society is imagined in which a government officer feels inadequate because, despite attempts, she remains childless. So she tries a different sort of “prayer.” With Dira Paes, Julio Machado, Antonio Pastich, Rubens Santos. In Portuguese with English subtitles. 1 hour, 41 minutes. VC / VSR
FREAKY (R)
When infamous serial killer, The Butcher, attacks 17-year-old Millie and the mystical ancient dagger he's wielding causes him and Millie to wake up in each other's bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she's trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who's the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming. With Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, Celeste O'Connor, Misha Osherovich. 1 hour, 41 minutes. NAM
I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO (PG-13)
Based on James Baldwin's unfinished book, this visual essay explores racism through the stories of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. With Samuel L. Jackson, Joey Starr. 1 hour, 33 minutes. TC
LET HIM GO (R)
A retired sheriff, George Blackledge (Kevin Coster), and his wife, Margaret (Diane Lane) fight to rescue their grandson from a dangerous off-grid family upon the death of their son. As two childless, grieving figures traversing a Western landscape, the couple seemed carved out of an elegiac mythology. They are trying to beat back the loss they feel creeping over their lives. “Sometimes that's all life is, Margaret,” says George. “A list of what we've lost.” It's a impression made more powerful by Lane and Costner, both of whom are returning to a genre they've visited before but from a different standpoint in life. With Jeffrey Donovan, Will Brittain, Lesley Manville, Kayli Carter. 2½ stars. (Coyle -- 11/6). 1 hour, 48 minutes. NAM
MARTIN EDEN
Adapted from a 1909 novel by Jack London yet set in a provocatively unspecified moment in Italy’s history. Martin (Luca Marinelli) is a self-taught proletarian with artistic aspirations who hopes that his dreams of becoming a writer will help him rise above his station and marry a wealthy young university student (Jessica Cressy). The dissatisfactions of working-class toil and bourgeois success lead to political awakening and destructive anxiety. In Italian, with English subtitles. 2 hours, 9 minutes. IO
MODERN PERSUASION
A single woman focused on her career in New York is forced to deal with the aftermath of a failed relationship when an ex-boyfriend hires her company. Adapted from "Persuasion" by Jane Austen. With Alicia Witt, Shane McRae, Bebe Neuwirth, Liza Lapira, Daniela Pineda. 1 hour, 27 minutes. VC
MONSOON
Kit (Henry Golding) returns to Ho Chi Minh City for the first time since he was six years old when his family fled the country in the aftermath of the Vietnam-American war. There he meets Lee, his estranged second cousin, Linh, a young Vietnamese student, and arranges an online date that turns into something more with Lewis (Parker Sawyers), an American clothing designer. Struggling to make sense of himself in a city he’s no longer familiar with, he embarks on a personal journey across the country that opens up the possibility for friendship, love, and happiness. 1 hour, 25 minutes. VC
RADIUM GIRLS
Based on true events of the 1920s, “Radium Girls” features teen sisters, Bessie and Jo Cavallo, who dream of Hollywood and Egyptian pyramids as they paint glow-in-the-dark watch dials at the American Radium factory in New Jersey. When Jo loses a tooth, Bessie’s world is turned upside down as a mystery slowly unravels. With Joey King, Abby Quinn, Cara Seymour. 1 hour, 42 minutes. VC
RBG (PG)
An intimate portrait of an unlikely rock star: the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. With unprecedented access, the filmmakers explore how her early legal battles changed the world for women. 1 hour, 39 minutes. TC
SMOOTH TALK (PG-13)
A digitally remastered version of an 1985 classic, loosely based on a short story by Joyce Carol Oates, directed by Joyce Chopra and starring a young Laura Dern as a free-spirited 15-year-old girl who flirts with a dangerous stranger in the Northern California suburbs and must prepare herself for the frightening and traumatic consequences. With Treat Williams. 1 hour, 32 minutes. VC
THE DONUT KING
The rags to riches story of Ted Ngoy, a refugee escaping Cambodia, arriving in America in 1975 and building an unlikely multi-million-dollar empire baking America’s favorite pastry, the donut. Ted sponsored hundreds of visas for incoming refugees and helped them get on their feet teaching them the ways of the donut business. By 1979 he was living the American Dream. But, in life, great rise can come with great falls. 1 hour, 30 minutes. VC
THE KEEPER (R)
The true story of Bert Trautmann (David Kross), a German soldier and prisoner of war who, against a backdrop of British post-war protest and prejudice, secures the position of Goalkeeper at Manchester City, and in doing so becomes a footballing icon. His signing causes outrage to thousands of fans, many of them Jewish. But Bert receives support from an unexpected direction: Rabbi Alexander Altmann, who fled the Nazis. Bert’s love for Margaret (Freya Mavor), an Englishwoman, carries him through and he wins over even his harshest opponents by winning the 1956 FA Cup Final, playing on with a broken neck to secure victory. But fate will soon twist the knife for Bert and Margaret, when their love and loyalty to each other is put to the ultimate test. In English and German with English subtitles. 2 hours. TC
THE LAST VERMEER (R)
A soldier and member of the Dutch resistance investigates stolen art in the wake of the Second World War, including a Vermeer sold to the Nazis by a flamboyant forger. With Claes Bang, Guy Pearce, Roland Moller, Vicky Krieps. 1 hour, 57 minutes. NAM
THE SANTA CLAUS (PG)
Scott Calvin is an ordinary man, who accidentally causes Santa Claus to fall from his roof on Christmas Eve and is knocked unconscious. When he and his young son finish Santa's trip and deliveries, they go to the North Pole, where Scott learns he must become the new Santa and convince those he loves that he is indeed, Father Christmas. With Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold, Wendy Crewson, David Krumholtz, Peter Boyle, Eric Lloyd. 1 hour, 37 minutes. NAM
THE WAR WITH GRANDPA (PG)
Peter and his Grandpa Jack used to be very close, but when Grandpa moves in with the family, Peter is forced to give up his most prized possession, his bedroom. Peter will stop at nothing to get his room back, scheming with friends to devise a series of pranks to drive him out. But, Grandpa doesn't give up easily and before long, it's an all out war! With Robert De Niro, Marisa Tomei, Christopher Walken, Laura Marano. 1 hour, 34 minutes. NAM
WHOSE STREETS?
An unflinching look at the Ferguson uprising told by the activists and leaders who live and breathe this movement for justice. When unarmed teenager Michael Brown is killed by police and left lying in the street for hours, it marks a breaking point for the residents of St. Louis, Mo. Grief, long-standing racial tensions and renewed anger bring residents together to hold vigil and protest this latest tragedy. Empowered parents, artists and teachers from around the country come together as freedom fighters. As the National Guard descends on Ferguson with military grade weaponry, these young community members become the torchbearers of a new resistance. 1 hour, 43 minutes. TC
Legend
The virtual sites and movie theaters listed in Film Clips are:
NAM: North Adams Movieplex 8 (86 Main St., North Adams)
IO: Images Online (Images Cinema, Williamstown — imagescinema.org)
TC: Triplex Cinema (Great Barrington — thetriplex.com)
VC: Virtual Cinema (The Moviehouse, Millerton, N.Y. — themoviehouse.net)
VSR: Virtual Screening Room (Crandell Theatre, Chatham. N.Y. — crandelltheatre.org)