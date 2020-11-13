Here's what's playing NOV. 13-19 at area movie theaters and streaming on the virtual screens offered by non-profit, year-round, independent cinemas in the Berkshires and environs. Where films have been reviewed, the capsules include the name of film critic and the day the full review was posted on berkshireeagle.com. All reviews are by Associated Press critics.
ACTION U.S.A.
Character actor Gregory Scott Cummins — who’s played a greasy lowlife 167 times and a good guy twice — is a reluctantly heroic FBI agent tasked with keeping a witness (Barri Murphy) safe after the mob murders her boyfriend. But the route back to federal headquarters is a non-stop barrage of bullets, blasts, and bodies, constantly raising the bar of inhuman wildness until the film’s final second. With William Hubbard Knight, William Smith. 1 hour, 29 minutes. IO
CITIZENS OF THE WORLD
Gianni de Gregorio’s new film is about a group of 70-year-olds who want to get as far away from Rome so their “retirement” euros would go further. But go where? In Italian, with English subtitles. 1 hour, 32 minutes. VC
CITY HALL
Frederick Wiseman’s documentary shows the efforts by Boston city government to provide essential services as well as hundreds of other activities that support the city’s residents and visitors. The film also illustrates the variety of ways the city administration enters into civil discourse with the citizens of Boston. Mayor Walsh and his administration are presented addressing a number of their policy priorities which include racial justice, affordable housing, climate action, and homeless. 4 hours, 32 minutes. IO / VSR
COME PLAY (PG-13)
A lonely young boy feels different from everyone else. Desperate for a friend, he seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses the boy's devices against him to break into our world, his parents must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen. With John Gallagher Jr., Gillian Jacobs, Azhy Robertson, Rachel Wilson, Kate Fenton. 1 hour, 45 minutes. NAM
DATING AMBER
Set-in Ireland during the mid-90’s, Eddie and Amber decide to stage a relationship in order to stop everyone speculating about their sexuality. Eddie is keen to follow his Dad into the military, while Amber dreams of moving to the liberal hub of London. However, their ‘ideal’ arrangement begins to fall apart, forcing Eddie deeper into denial as Amber realizes that a perilous future awaits her best friend unless she intervenes. With Fionn O’Shea, Lola Petticrew. 1 hour, 32 minutes. VC
FREAKY(R)
When infamous serial killer The Butcher attacks 17-year-old Millie and the mystical ancient dagger he's wielding causes him and Millie to wake up in each other's bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she's trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who's the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming. With Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, Celeste O'Connor, Misha Osherovich. 1 hour, 41 minutes. NAM
HARRY CHAPIN: WHEN IN DOUBT DO SOMETHING
Award-winning singer/songwriter Harry Chapin (“Taxi” and “Cats in the Cradle”) spent his fame and fortune chasing a dream to end world hunger and poverty, and in the process inspired, changed, and saved the lives of millions of people. 1 hour, 33 minutes. VC
I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO (PG-13)
Based on James Baldwin's unfinished book, this visual essay explores racism through the stories of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. With Samuel L. Jackson, Joey Starr. 1 hour, 33 minutes. TC
JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE (PG)
Using interviews and rare archival footage, this documentary chronicles Lewis’ 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health-care reform and immigration. Using present-day interviews with Lewis, now 79 years old, filmmaker Dawn Porter explores his childhood experiences, his inspiring family and his fateful meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1957. In addition to her interviews with Lewis and his family, Porter’s film also includes interviews with political leaders, Congressional colleagues, and other people who figure prominently in his life. 1 hour, 36 minutes. TC
LET HIM GO (R)
A retired sheriff, George Blackledge (Kevin Coster), and his wife, Margaret (Diane Lane) fight to rescue their grandson from a dangerous off-grid family upon the death of their son. As two childless, grieving figures traversing a Western landscape, the couple seemed carved out of an elegiac mythology. They are trying to beat back the loss they feel creeping over their lives. “Sometimes that's all life is, Margaret,” says George. “A list of what we've lost.” It's a impression made more powerful by Lane and Costner, both of whom are returning to a genre they've visited before but from a different standpoint in life. With Jeffrey Donovan, Will Brittain, Lesley Manville, Kayli Carter. 2½ stars. (Coyle -- 11/6). 1 hour, 48 minutes. NAM
MARTIN EDEN
Adapted from a 1909 novel by Jack London yet set in a provocatively unspecified moment in Italy’s history. Martin (Luca Marinelli) is a self-taught proletarian with artistic aspirations who hopes that his dreams of becoming a writer will help him rise above his station and marry a wealthy young university student (Jessica Cressy). The dissatisfactions of working-class toil and bourgeois success lead to political awakening and destructive anxiety. In Italian, with English subtitles. 2 hours, 9 minutes. IO / VC
MONSOON
Kit (Henry Golding) returns to Ho Chi Minh City for the first time since he was six years old when his family fled the country in the aftermath of the Vietnam-American war. There he meets Lee, his estranged second cousin, Linh, a young Vietnamese student, and arranges an online date that turns into something more with Lewis (Parker Sawyers), an American clothing designer. Struggling to make sense of himself in a city he’s no longer familiar with, he embarks on a personal journey across the country that opens up the possibility for friendship, love, and happiness. 1 hour, 25 minutes. VC
QUEEN OF HEARTS: AUDREY FLACK
Documentary about an opinionated feminist artist who not only continues to create but also to educate young artists. 1 hour, 15 minutes. VSR
RBG (PG)
An intimate portrait of an unlikely rock star: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. With unprecedented access, the filmmakers explore how her early legal battles changed the world for women. 1 hour, 39 minutes. TC
SMOOTH TALK
A digitally remastered version of an 1985 classic, loosely based on a short story by Joyce Carol Oates, directed by Joyce Chopra and starring a young Laura Dern as a free-spirited 15-year-old girl who flirts with a dangerous stranger in the Northern California suburbs and must prepare herself for the frightening and traumatic consequences. With Treat Williams.
TEAM MARCO
Young Marco is obsessed with playing video games and hardly leaves the house. But when his grandfather moves in, Marco’s life is turned upside-down and he’s forced...to go play outside. Nonno introduces him to bocce — the world’s oldest game — and to the neighborhood crew of old-school seniors who play daily at the local court. With sport, laughter and love, Marco finds connection to other people “in real life” and rounds up a team of neighborhood kids to take on his grandfather and his pals. With Louis Cancelmi, Owen Vaccaro, Thomas Kopache. 1 hour, 32 minutes. VC
THE DONUT KING
The rags to riches story of Ted Ngoy, a refugee escaping Cambodia, arriving in America in 1975 and building an unlikely multi-million-dollar empire baking America’s favorite pastry, the donut. Ted sponsored hundreds of visas for incoming refugees and helped them get on their feet teaching them the ways of the donut business. By 1979 he was living the American Dream. But, in life, great rise can come with great falls. 1 hour, 30 minutes. VC
THE KEEPER (R)
The true story of Bert Trautmann (David Kross), a German soldier and prisoner of war who, against a backdrop of British post-war protest and prejudice, secures the position of Goalkeeper at Manchester City, and in doing so becomes a footballing icon. His signing causes outrage to thousands of fans, many of them Jewish. But Bert receives support from an unexpected direction: Rabbi Alexander Altmann, who fled the Nazis. Bert’s love for Margaret (Freya Mavor), an Englishwoman, carries him through and he wins over even his harshest opponents by winning the 1956 FA Cup Final, playing on with a broken neck to secure victory. But fate will soon twist the knife for Bert and Margaret, when their love and loyalty to each other is put to the ultimate test. In English and German with English subtitles. 2 hours. TC
THE WAR WITH GRANDPA (PG)
Peter and his Grandpa Jack used to be very close, but when Grandpa moves in with the family, Peter is forced to give up his most prized possession, his bedroom. Peter will stop at nothing to get his room back, scheming with friends to devise a series of pranks to drive him out. But, Grandpa doesn't give up easily and before long, it's an all out war! With Robert De Niro, Marisa Tomei, Christopher Walken, Laura Marano. 1 hour, 34 minutes. NAM
TOY STORY (G)
Led by Woody, Andy's toys live happily in his room until Andy's birthday brings Buzz Lightyear onto the scene. Afraid of losing his place in Andy's heart, Woody plots against Buzz. But when circumstances separate Buzz and Woody from their owner, the duo eventually learns to put aside their differences. With Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles, Jim Varney, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger. 1 hour, 21 minutes. NAM
WHOSE STREETS?
An unflinching look at the Ferguson uprising told by the activists and leaders who live and breathe this movement for justice. When unarmed teenager Michael Brown is killed by police and left lying in the street for hours, it marks a breaking point for the residents of St. Louis, Mo. Grief, long-standing racial tensions and renewed anger bring residents together to hold vigil and protest this latest tragedy. Empowered parents, artists and teachers from around the country come together as freedom fighters. As the National Guard descends on Ferguson with military grade weaponry, these young community members become the torchbearers of a new resistance. 1 hour, 43 minutes. TC
Legend
The virtual sites and movie theaters listed in Film Clips are:
NAM: North Adams Movieplex 8 (86 Main St., North Adams)
IO: Images Online (Images Cinema, Williamstown — imagescinema.org)
TC: Triplex Cinema (Great Barrington — thetriplex.com)
VC: Virtual Cinema (The Moviehouse, Millerton, N.Y. — themoviehouse.net)
VSR: Virtual Screening Room (Crandell Theatre, Chatham. N.Y. — crandelltheatre.org)