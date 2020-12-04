FILM CLIPS
Here's what's playing -- DEC. 4-10 -- at area movie theaters and streaming on the virtual screens offered by non-profit, year-round, independent cinemas in the Berkshires and environs. Where films have been reviewed, the capsules include the name of film critic and the day the full review was posted on berkshireeagle.com. All reviews are by Associated Press critics.
76 DAYS
On January 23rd, 2020, China locked down Wuhan, a city of 11 million, to combat the emerging COVID-19 outbreak. Set deep inside the frontlines of the crisis, this documentary tells indelible human stories at the center of this pandemic — from a woman begging in vain to bid a final farewell to her father, a grandpa with dementia searching for his way home, a couple anxious to meet their newborn, to a nurse determined to return personal items to families of the deceased. These raw and intimate stories bear witness to the death and rebirth of a city under a 76-day lockdown, and to the human resilience that persists in times of profound tragedy. 1 hour, 33 minutes. IO / VC / VSR
ALL MY LIFE (PG-13)
A couple's wedding plans are thrown off course when the groom is diagnosed with liver cancer. With Jessica Rothe, Harry Shum Jr., Michael Masini, Chrissie Fit, Greg Vrotsos, Ever Carradine. 1 hour, 35 minutes. NAM
ANOTHER ROUND
From Danish director Thomas Vinterberg comes this drama/comedy about a group of middle-aged men who give their comfortable, predictable lives a fresh jolt by committing together to a kind of social experiment: They’ll stay mildly drunk all day every day, even during work hours. In Danish with English subtitles. 1 hour, 57 minutes. VC
DIE HARD
NYPD cop John McClane's plan to reconcile with his estranged wife, Holly, is thrown for a serious loop when minutes after he arrives at her office, the entire building is overtaken by a group of pitiless terrorists. With little help from the LAPD, wisecracking McClane sets out to single-handedly rescue the hostages and bring the bad guys down. With Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Alexander Godunov, Bonnie Bedelia, Reginald VelJohnson, Paul Gleason. 2 hours, 11 minutes. NAM
DIVINE LOVE
Fast forward six years and Brazil has become an evangelical state where marriage is venerated, children are blessed, heterosexual sex (even without spouses) praised, and divorce is considered an apostasy. In filmmaker/visual artist Gabriel Marasco’s latest fever-dream provocation a neon colored society is imagined in which a government officer feels inadequate because, despite attempts, she remains childless. So she tries a different sort of “prayer.” With Dira Paes, Julio Machado, Antonio Pastich, Rubens Santos. In Portuguese with English subtitles. 1 hour, 41 minutes. VC
FREAKY (R)
When infamous serial killer The Butcher attacks 17-year-old Millie and the mystical ancient dagger he's wielding causes him and Millie to wake up in each other's bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she's trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who's the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming. With Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, Celeste O'Connor, Misha Osherovich. 1 hour, 41 minutes. NAM
FRIDA KAHLO
Exhibition on Screen leads a journey through the life of artist Frida Kahlo, a true icon, discovering her art, and uncovering the truth behind her often turbulent life. Making use of the latest technology to deliver previously unimaginable quality, we take an in-depth look at key works throughout her career. Using letters Kahlo wrote to guide us, this definitive film reveals her deepest emotions and unlocks the secrets and symbolism contained within her art. Exhibition on Screen’s trademark combination of interviews, commentary and a detailed exploration of her art delivers a treasure trove of colour and a feast of vibrancy. This personal and intimate film offers privileged access to her works, and highlights the source of her feverish creativity, her resilience, and her unmatched lust for life, politics, men and women. 1 hour, 30 minutes.
HALF BROTHERS (PG-13)
Renato, a Mexican aviation exec, is shocked to learn he has an American half-brother he never knew about, the free-spirited Asher. They are forced on a road trip together, tracing the path their father took from Mexico to the U.S. With Hayes Hargrove, Jose Zuniga, Shira Scott, Catherine Haun, Howard Ferguson Jr., Efrain Villa. 1 hour, 36 minutes. NAM
I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO (PG-13)
Based on James Baldwin's unfinished book, this visual essay explores racism through the stories of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. With Samuel L. Jackson, Joey Starr. 1 hour, 33 minutes. TC
MODERN PERSUASION
A single woman focused on her career in New York is forced to deal with the aftermath of a failed relationship when an ex-boyfriend hires her company. Adapted from the novel Persuasion by Jane Austen. With Alicia Witt, Shane McRae, Bebe Neuwirth, Liza Lapira, Daniela Pineda. 1 hour, 27 minutes. VC
MONSOON
Kit (Henry Golding) returns to Ho Chi Minh City for the first time since he was six years old when his family fled the country in the aftermath of the Vietnam-American war. There he meets Lee, his estranged second cousin, Linh, a young Vietnamese student, and arranges an online date that turns into something more with Lewis (Parker Sawyers), an American clothing designer. Struggling to make sense of himself in a city he’s no longer familiar with, he embarks on a personal journey across the country that opens up the possibility for friendship, love, and happiness. 1 hour, 25 minutes. IO
RADIUM GIRLS
Based on true events of the 1920s, “Radium Girls” features teen sisters, Bessie and Jo Cavallo, who dream of Hollywood and Egyptian pyramids as they paint glow-in-the-dark watch dials at the American Radium factory in New Jersey. When Jo loses a tooth, Bessie’s world is turned upside down as a mystery slowly unravels. With Joey King, Abby Quinn, Cara Seymour. 1 hour, 42 minutes. VC
RBG (PG)
An intimate portrait of an unlikely rock star: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. With unprecedented access, the filmmakers explore how her early legal battles changed the world for women. 1 hour, 39 minutes. TC
SMOOTH TALK
A digitally remastered version of an 1985 classic, loosely based on a short story by Joyce Carol Oates, directed by Joyce Chopra and starring a young Laura Dern as a free-spirited 15-year-old girl who flirts with a dangerous stranger in the Northern California suburbs and must prepare herself for the frightening and traumatic consequences. With Treat Williams, Mary Kay Place. 1 hour, 32 minutes. VC
THE CROODS: A NEW AGE (PG)
In this sequel to 2015’s “Dawn of the Croods,” the prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family, the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. These two families do not mesh together particularly well, with one valuing privacy, tidiness and progress and the other being, well, crude. You can already guess the misunderstandings, the hurt feelings and where it all eventually ends up and it’s a journey with a good heart. It might not be as novel as the first but it’s essentially harmless, if a little chaotic, fun for kids and doesn’t need to be anything more than that. With the voices of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman. 2½ stars. (Coyle, The Associated Press -- 11/27). 1 hour, 35 minutes. NAM
THE KEEPER (R)
The true story of Bert Trautmann (David Kross), a German soldier and prisoner of war who, against a backdrop of British post-war protest and prejudice, secures the position of Goalkeeper at Manchester City, and in doing so becomes a footballing icon. His signing causes outrage to thousands of fans, many of them Jewish. But Bert receives support from an unexpected direction: Rabbi Alexander Altmann, who fled the Nazis. Bert’s love for Margaret (Freya Mavor), an Englishwoman, carries him through and he wins over even his harshest opponents by winning the 1956 FA Cup Final, playing on with a broken neck to secure victory. But fate will soon twist the knife for Bert and Margaret, when their love and loyalty to each other is put to the ultimate test. In English and German with English subtitles. 2 hours. TC
THE LAST VERMEER (R)
A soldier and member of the Dutch resistance investigates stolen art in the wake of the Second World War, including a Vermeer sold to the Nazis by a flamboyant forger.
THE WAR WITH GRANDPA (PG)
Peter and his Grandpa Jack used to be very close, but when Grandpa moves in with the family, Peter is forced to give up his most prized possession, his bedroom. Peter will stop at nothing to get his room back, scheming with friends to devise a series of pranks to drive him out. But, Grandpa doesn't give up easily and before long, it's an all out war! With Robert De Niro, Marisa Tomei, Christopher Walken, Laura Marano. 1 hour, 34 minutes. NAM
WHOSE STREETS?
An unflinching look at the Ferguson uprising told by the activists and leaders who live and breathe this movement for justice. When unarmed teenager Michael Brown is killed by police and left lying in the street for hours, it marks a breaking point for the residents of St. Louis, Mo. Grief, long-standing racial tensions and renewed anger bring residents together to hold vigil and protest this latest tragedy. Empowered parents, artists and teachers from around the country come together as freedom fighters. As the National Guard descends on Ferguson with military grade weaponry, these young community members become the torchbearers of a new resistance. 1 hour, 43 minutes. TC
ZAPPA
With unfettered access to the Zappa family trust and all archival footage for the first time, this documentary explores the private life behind the mammoth musical career that never shied away from the political turbulence of its time. Alex Winter’s assembly features appearances by Frank’s widow Gail Zappa and several of Frank’s musical collaborators including Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David Harrington, Scott Thunes, Ruth Underwood, Ray White and others. The theatrical and virtual cinema versions will include bonus footage from deep in the Zappa Family vaults, unavailable anywhere else.2 hours, 9 minutes. IO / VC
Legend
The virtual sites and movie theaters listed in Film Clips are:
NAM: North Adams Movieplex 8 (86 Main St., North Adams)
IO: Images Online (Images Cinema, Williamstown — imagescinema.org)
TC: Triplex Cinema (Great Barrington — thetriplex.com)
VC: Virtual Cinema (The Moviehouse, Millerton, N.Y. — themoviehouse.net)
VSR: Virtual Screening Room (Crandell Theatre, Chatham. N.Y. — crandelltheatre.org)