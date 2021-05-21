Here's what's playing — May 21-27 — at in-person and virtual cinemas in the Berkshires and environs. Where films have been reviewed, the capsules include the name of the film critic and the day the full review was posted on berkshireeagle.com. All reviews are by Associated Press critics.
DEMON SLAYER (KIMETSU NO YAIBA) THE MOVIE: MUGEN TRAIN (R)
After his family was brutally murdered and his sister turned into a demon, Tanjiro Kamado's journey as a demon slayer began. Tanjiro and his comrades embark on a new mission aboard the Mugen Train, on track to despair. This movie directly follows the action of Season 1 of the anime show of the same name (available on Netflix). Available options include English subtitles or dubbed in English. Rated R for violence and bloody images. 1 hour, 57 minutes. BM
DREAM HORSE (PG)
A bartender recruits her husband and a group of others to assist her in training a racehorse in the Welsh countryside. Starring Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Owen Teale, Joanna Page, Nicholas Farrell and Siân Phillips. 1 hour, 42 minutes. TC
GODZILLA VS. KONG (PG-13)
Let the epic monster battle begin! Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home. Along for the ride is Jia, an orphaned girl who has a unique and powerful bond with the mighty beast. However, they soon find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla as he cuts a swath of destruction across the globe. The initial confrontation between the two titans -- instigated by unseen forces — is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the planet. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgård, Brian Tyree Henry Rebecca Hall, Julian Dennison, Eliza Gonzalez, Shun Ogri and Zhang Siyi. (Coyle - 3/30) 1 hour, 53 minutes. BC, BM, NAM
LOS HERMANOS/THE BROTHERS (NR)
Virtuoso Afro-Cuban-born brothers — violinist Ilmar and pianist Aldo — live on opposite sides of a geopolitical chasm a half-century wide. Tracking their parallel lives in New York and Havana, their poignant reunion, and their momentous first performances together, the documentary “Los Hermanos / The Brothers” offers a nuanced, often startling view of estranged nations through the lens of music and family. Featuring Aldo López-Gavilán, Ilmar López-Gavilán and Joshua Bell. In English and Spanish with English subtitles. 1 hour, 24 minutes. IC
MORTAL KOMBAT (R)
Hunted by the fearsome warrior Sub-Zero, MMA fighter Cole Young finds sanctuary at the temple of Lord Raiden. Training with experienced fighters Liu Kang, Kung Lao and the rogue mercenary Kano, Cole prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions to take on the enemies from Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. It is the first live-action title of the series to earn an R rating. Starring Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee. Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim and Hiroyuki Sanada. Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout, and some crude references. 1 hour, 50 minutes. NAM, BM
NOBODY (R)
Hutch Mansell fails to defend himself or his family when two thieves break into his suburban home one night. The aftermath of the incident soon strikes a match to his long-simmering rage. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must now save his wife and son from a dangerous adversary -- and ensure that he will never be underestimated again. Featuring Bob Odenkirk, Christopher Lloyd, Connie Nielsen, J.P. Manoux, Humberly Gonzalez, Gage Munro. Rated R for language and extreme violence. 1 hour, 31 minutes. ½ star. BM
PROFILE (R)
An undercover British journalist in her quest to bait and expose a terrorist recruiter through social media, while trying not to be sucked in by her recruiter and lured into becoming a militant extremist herself. The unconventional thriller plays out entirely on a computer screen in the Screenlife format. Starring Valene Kane and Shazad Latif. Rated R for language throughout and some disturbing images.1 hour, 45 minutes. BC
RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON (PG)
Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. Voices of Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Alan Tudyk, Ross Butler, Daniel Dae Kim. 1 hour, 54 minutes. 3 stars. BC, BM, NAM
SCOOB! (PG)
With hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever -- a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global dog-pocalypse, the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone could have imagined. 1 hour, 34 minutes. BC, BM, NAM
SEPARATION (R)
A young girl leads a lonely but imaginative life, surrounded by puppets called "Grisly Kin," which are based on the works of her artist father. When her mother is killed in a hit-and-run, life in the family’s Brooklyn townhouse takes a dark turn. The puppets and frightening characters come to life and Jenny is the only person who can see them. Starring Rupert Friend, Madeline Brewer, Mamie Gummer, Brian Cox and Violet McGraw. 1 hour, 47 minutes. BC
SPIRAL: SAW (R)
A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in “Spiral,” the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran, brash Detective Ezekiel Banks and his rookie partner take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game. Starring Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, Morgan David Jones and Frank Licari. Rated R for sequences of grisly bloody violence and torture, pervasive language and some sexual references. 1 hour, 33 minutes. BC, BM
THE DRY (R)
Aaron Falk returns to his drought-stricken hometown to attend a tragic funeral. But his return opens a decades-old wound - the unsolved death of a teenage girl. Starring Eric Bana, Genevieve O'Reilly, Keir O'Donnell, John Polson, Matt Nable and Eddie Baroo. Rated R for violence and language throughout. 1 hour, 57 minutes. TC
THE UNHOLY (PG-13)
Alice is a young hearing-impaired girl who, after a supposed visitation from the Virgin Mary, is inexplicably able to hear, speak, and heal the sick. As word spreads and people from near and far flock to witness her miracles, a disgraced journalist hoping to revive his career visits the small New England town to investigate. When terrifying events begin to happen all around, he starts to question if these phenomena are the works of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister. With Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Marina Mazepa, Diogo Morgado, Cary Elwes, William Sadler, Katie Aselton, Christine Adams and Cricket Brown. 1 hour, 39 minutes. BM
THERE IS NO EVIL (NR)
In this anthology film about the death penalty in Iran, director/writer Mohammad Rasoulof presents four stories, each a variation on the crucial themes of moral strength and the death penalty that ask to what extent individual freedom can be expressed under a despotic regime and its seemingly inescapable threats. Featuring: Baran Rasoulof, Zhila Shahi, Mohammad Seddighimehr and Mohammad Valizadegan. In Farsi with English subtitles. 2 hours, 31 minutes. CT
THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS (PG-13)
In the secret forests of Northern Italy, a dwindling group of joyful old men and their faithful dogs search for the world’s most expensive ingredient, the white Alba truffle. Their stories, featured in this documentary, form a real-life fairy tale that celebrates human passion in a fragile land that seems forgotten in time.1 hour, 24 minutes. TC
THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD (R)
A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him -- and a forest fire threatening to consume them all. Starring Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Tyler Perry, Jon Bernthal, Aidan Gillen and Jake Weber. Rated R for strong violence and language throughout. 1 hour, 40 minutes. BC, BM, NAM
TOGETHER TOGETHER (R)
When young loner Anna is hired as the surrogate for Matt, a single man in his 40s, the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will quickly challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love. Starring Ed Helms, Patti Harrison, Rosalind Chao, Anna Konkle, Evan Jonigkeit and Tig Notaro. Rated R for some sexual references and language. 1 hour, 30 minutes. TC
TOM & JERRY (PG)
Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse get kicked out of their home and relocate to a fancy New York hotel, where a scrappy employee named Kayla will lose her job if she can't evict Jerry before a high-class wedding at the hotel. Her solution? Hiring Tom to get rid of the pesky mouse. With Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Ken Jeong, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, Christina Chong. 1 hour, 41 minutes. BM, NAM
WRATH OF MAN (R)
Mysterious and wild-eyed, a new security guard for a cash truck surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills during a heist. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman's ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score. Starring Jason Statham, Post Malone, Alex Ferns, Holt McCallany, Scott Eastwood, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnet, Niamah Algar and Laz Alonso. 1 hour, 58 minutes. 2 ½ stars. (Kennedy, 5/06) BC, BM, NAM