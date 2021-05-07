Here's what's playing — May 7-13 — at in-person and virtual cinemas in the Berkshires and environs. Where films have been reviewed, the capsules include the name of the film critic and the day the full review was posted on berkshireeagle.com. All reviews are by Associated Press critics.
ABOUT ENDLESSNESS (NR)
A kaleidoscope of the human condition includes scenes of a couple floating over war-torn Germany, a father and his daughter in the pouring rain, a teenager dancing outside a cafe, and a defeated army marching to a prisoner-of-war camp. In Swedish with English subtitles. 1 hour, 17 minutes. IC
BILL TRAYLOR: CHASING GHOSTS (NR)
Born into slavery in 1853, Bill Traylor witnesses profound social and political change throughout his life. Homeless and in his late 80s, Traylor starts to draw and paint, becoming one of America's greatest self-taught artists. 1 hour, 15 minutes. CT
DEMON SLAYER (KIMETSU NO YAIBA) THE MOVIE: MUGEN TRAIN (R)
After his family was brutally murdered and his sister turned into a demon, Tanjiro Kamado's journey as a demon slayer began. Tanjiro and his comrades embark on a new mission aboard the Mugen Train, on track to despair. This movie directly follows the action of Season 1 of the anime show of the same name (available on Netflix). Available options include English subtitles or dubbed in English. Rated R for violence and bloody images. 1 hour, 57 minutes. BC
FINDING HOPE IN FARMLAND (NR)
This short documentary is the story of a refugee community seeking to revive its agrarian heritage. Somali Bantu refugees in Utica, N.Y., arrived in the U.S. in the late 1990s. A marginalized agrarian people from Southeast Africa, the Bantu had endured centuries of oppression and slavery. In 1991, during the Somali Civil war, about 12,000 Somali Bantu people were displaced to Kenyan refugee camps. Arriving in the U.S. as refugees, many eventually resettled in upstate New York, where many dreamt of reviving their agrarian heritage and providing food for their community. This documentary follows their quest for land and their relationship with farming advocates at Cornell Cooperative Extension who helped them realize their dream. Part of Fresh Fest: A Food + Farming Film Festival. Available May 7 - 13 only. Free. 15 minutes. IC
FRUITS OF LABOR (NR)
A Mexican-American teenager dreams of graduating high school, but increased ICE raids in her community threaten to separate her family and force her to become the breadwinner for her family. She works long days in the strawberry fields and the night shift at a food processing factory. Set in an agricultural town on the central coast of California, this coming-of-age story of an American teenager and the seen and unseen forces that keep her family trapped in poverty asks, what does it mean to come into one’s power as a working young woman of color in the wealthiest nation in the world? Part of Fresh Fest: A Food + Farming Film Festival. Available May 7 - 13 only. In English and Spanish with English subtitles. FREE 1 hour, 18 minutes. IC
GATHER (NR)
This documentary is an intimate portrait of the growing movement amongst Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual, political and cultural identities through food sovereignty while battling the trauma of centuries of genocide. Featuring Twila Cassadore, Elsie DuBray Cheyenne, Nephi Craig, Sammy Gensaw and Samuel Gensaw. Part of Fresh Fest: A Food + Farming Film Festival. Free. Available May 12 only at 7:30 p.m. Registration required. See imagescinema.org/films/ for registration directions. 1 hour, 14 minutes. IC
GODZILLA VS. KONG (PG-13)
Let the epic monster battle begin! Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home. Along for the ride is Jia, an orphaned girl who has a unique and powerful bond with the mighty beast. However, they soon find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla as he cuts a swath of destruction across the globe. The initial confrontation between the two titans -- instigated by unseen forces — is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the planet. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgård, Brian Tyree Henry Rebecca Hall, Julian Dennison, Eliza Gonzalez, Shun Ogri and Zhang Siyi. (Coyle - 3/30) 1 hour, 53 minutes. BC, NAM
MORTAL KOMBAT (R)
The forces of Outworld have won nine consecutive Mortal Kombat tournaments and seek a 10th and final victory needed to conquer the Earthrealm. Outworld sorcerer Shao Kahn orders his warriors to eliminate the Earthrealm’s champions, who bear a dragon mark, prior to the next tournament. Former MMA fighter Cole Young, a bearer of the dragon mark, teams up with other Earthrealm champions to find and train with the Elder god Lord Raidan ahead of the tournament. A reboot of the 1990s Mortal Kombat film franchise, it is the first live-action title of the series to earn an R rating. Starring Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee. Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim and Hiroyuki Sanada. Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout, and some crude references. 1 hour, 50 minutes. BC, NAM
NOBODY (R)
Sometimes the man you don’t notice is the most dangerous of all. Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk) is an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary — and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again. Featuring Bob Odenkirk, Christopher Lloyd, Connie Nielsen, J.P. Manoux, Humberly Gonzalez, Gage Munro. Rated R for language and extreme violence. 1 hour, 31 minutes. ½ star. BC
RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON (PG)
Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than dragon magic to save the world, it's going to take trust as well. Voices of Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Alan Tudyk, Ross Butler, Daniel Dae Kim. 1 hour, 54 minutes. 3 stars. NAM
THE LONG COAST (NR)
The stories of Maine’s fisher people, those whose lives and livelihoods are inextricably connected to the ocean, are told through a series of lyrical portraits. This atmospheric film shows the beauty, intimacy, and uncertainty that coastal dwellers face in rooting their lives in the ocean, particularly as human actions — from overfishing to aquaculture, to warming seas — confront Maine and its people with profound change Part of Fresh Fest: A Food + Farming Film Festival. Available May 7 - 13 only. 1 hour, 21 minutes. IC
TOM & JERRY (PG)
Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse get kicked out of their home and relocate to a fancy New York hotel, where a scrappy employee named Kayla will lose her job if she can't evict Jerry before a high-class wedding at the hotel. Her solution? Hiring Tom to get rid of the pesky mouse. With Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Ken Jeong, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, Christina Chong. 1 hour, 41 minutes. NAM
WRATH OF MAN (R)
Mysterious and wild-eyed, a new security guard for a cash truck surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills during a heist. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman's ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score. Starring Jason Statham, Post Malone, Alex Ferns, Holt McCallany, Scott Eastwood, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnet, Niamah Algar and Laz Alonso. Rated R for strong violence, pervasive language and sexual references. 1 hour, 58 minutes. 2 ½ stars. (Kennedy, 5/06) BC, NAM