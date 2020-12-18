FILM CLIPS
Here's what's playing -- DEC. 18-24 -- at area movie theaters and streaming on the virtual cinemas offered by non-profit, year-round, independent cinemas in the Berkshires and environs. Where films have been reviewed, the capsules include the name of film critic and the day the full review was posted on berkshireeagle.com. All reviews are by Associated Press critics.
76 DAYS
On January 23rd, 2020, China locked down Wuhan, a city of 11 million, to combat the emerging COVID-19 outbreak. Set deep inside the frontlines of the crisis, this documentary tells indelible human stories at the center of this pandemic — from a woman begging in vain to bid a final farewell to her father, a grandpa with dementia searching for his way home, a couple anxious to meet their newborn, to a nurse determined to return personal items to families of the deceased. These raw and intimate stories bear witness to the death and rebirth of a city under a 76-day lockdown, and to the human resilience that persists in times of profound tragedy. 1:33. VC
ALL MY LIFE (PG-13)
A couple's wedding plans are thrown off course when the groom is diagnosed with liver cancer. With Jessica Rothe, Harry Shum Jr., Michael Masini, Chrissie Fit, Greg Vrotsos, Ever Carradine. 1:35. NAM
ASSASSINS
The audacious murder of the brother of North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jon Un in a crowded Malaysian airport sparked a worldwide media frenzy. At the center of the investigation are two young women who are either cold-blooded killers or unwitting pawns in a political assassination. 1:54. VC
CLIMATE OF THE HUNTER
Two sisters, Alma and Elizabeth, along with a dog who’s described as a “philosopher,” have come to Alma’s remote house to reconnect with Wesley after twenty years. Alma is recently divorced, Elizabeth is a workaholic in Washington, D.C., while Wesley lives in Paris dealing with a wife recently struck with a fatal disease. When the three come together for dinner it has all the makings of a lovely adult melodrama about loneliness and the desire to connect and share our lives with someone… but add one otherworldly piece of information to the mix — Wesley could be a vampire. With Mary Buss, Laurie Cummings, Ginger Gilmartin, Ben Hall, Danielle Ploeger, Jacob Snovel. 1:30. IO
CODED BIAS
When MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini discovers that most facial-recognition software does not accurately identify darker-skinned faces and the faces of women, she delves into an investigation of widespread bias in algorithms. As it turns out, artificial intelligence is not neutral, and women are leading the charge to ensure our civil rights are protected. Featuring Joy Buolamwin. 1:30. IO
COLLECTIVE
Director Alexander Nanau follows a crack team of investigators at the Romanian newspaper Gazeta Sporturilor as they try to uncover a vast health-care fraud that enriched moguls and politicians and led to the deaths of innocent citizens. With Razvan Lutac, Mirela Neag, Catalin Tolontan, Tedy Ursuleanu. In Romanian and English (with English subtitles). 1:49. VSR
CONCERTO: A BEETHOVEN JOURNEY
Filmed over the course of four years, award-winning director Phil Grabsky follows leading concert pianist Leif Ove Andsnes as he travels the world playing sell-out concerts with the Mahler Chamber Orchestra in an attempt to understand and interpret one of the greatest sets of piano works for piano ever written: Beethoven's five piano concertos. Considered one of the top pianists of the age, Leif Ove Andsnes offers a rare insight into the world of a world-class pianist but, more importantly, against the backdrop of Leif Ove and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra playing these five pieces, the film attempts to peel back the many myths of Beethoven's life to explore how this prodigious talent from Bonn became one of the world's greatest composers by the time he wrote the fifth concerto. 1:32. VC
FRIDA KAHLO
Exhibition on Screen leads a journey through the life of artist Frida Kahlo, a true icon, discovering her art, and uncovering the truth behind her often turbulent life. Making use of the latest technology to deliver previously unimaginable quality, we take an in-depth look at key works throughout her career. Using letters Kahlo wrote to guide us, this definitive film reveals her deepest emotions and unlocks the secrets and symbolism contained within her art. Exhibition on Screen’s trademark combination of interviews, commentary and a detailed exploration of her art delivers a treasure trove of colour and a feast of vibrancy. This personal and intimate film offers privileged access to her works, and highlights the source of her feverish creativity, her resilience, and her unmatched lust for life, politics, men and women. 1:30. VC
HALF BROTHERS (PG-13)
Renato, a Mexican aviation exec, is shocked to learn he has an American half-brother he never knew about, the free-spirited Asher. They are forced on a road trip together, tracing the path their father took from Mexico to the US. With Hayes Hargrove, Jose Zuniga, Shira Scott, Catherine Haun, Howard Ferguson Jr., Efrain Villa. 1:36. NAM
I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO (PG-13)
Based on James Baldwin's unfinished book, this visual essay explores racism through the stories of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. With Samuel L. Jackson, Joey Starr. 1:33. TC
MUSEUM TOWN
Directed by Jennifer Trainer, a former journalist and one of Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art's original builders, and narrated by Academy Award winner Meryl Streep, this documentary tells the story of an unconventional museum, the small town of North Adams it calls home, and the great risk, hope, and power of art to transform a desolate post-industrial city. Today, Mass MoCA is the largest museum for contemporary art in the world — but just three decades ago, its vast brick buildings were the abandoned relics of a shuttered factory. This documentary tells how such a wildly improbable transformation came to be. “Museum Town” also looks at the artistic process itself — not only how museums work but how artists create, tracking celebrated artist Nick Cave as he builds the monumental installation “Until,” a reflection on gun violence, race, and the American Dream. In addition to Nick Cave, the documentary features appearances by artists James Turrell, Laurie Anderson and David Byrne, with original music and soundtrack by John Stirratt of Wilco, featuring songs by Talking Heads, Sharon Jones, Big Thief, Wilco, Moses Sumney among others. 1:16. IO / VC
MONSTER HUNTER (PG-13)
When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her elite unit are transported through a portal from our world to a new world, they are in for the shock of their lives. In her desperate attempt to get home, the brave lieutenant encounters a mysterious hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills have allowed him to survive in this hostile land. Faced with relentless and terrifying attacks from the monsters, the warriors team up to fight back and find a way home. Based on the global video game series phenomenon Monster Hunter. With T.I., Ron Perlman, Diego Boneta,1:39. NAM
NASRIN
Secretly filmed in Iran by women and men who risked arrest to make this immersive documentary portrait of the world’s most honored human rights activist and political prisoner, attorney Nasrin Sotoudeh, and of Iran’s remarkably resilient women’s rights movement. In the courts and on the streets, Nasrin has long fought for the rights of women, children, religious minorities, journalists and artists, and those facing the death penalty. In the midst of filming, Nasrin was arrested in June 2018 for representing women who were protesting Iran’s mandatory hijab law. She was sentenced to 38 years in prison, plus 148 lashes. Featuring acclaimed filmmaker Jafar Panahi, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi, and journalist Ann Curry. Narrated by Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman. 1:32. VC
RBG (PG)
An intimate portrait of an unlikely rock star: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. With unprecedented access, the filmmakers explore how her early legal battles changed the world for women. 1:39. TC
THE CROODS: A NEW AGE (PG)
In this sequel to 2015’s “Dawn of the Croods,” the prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family, the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. These two families do not mesh together particularly well, with one valuing privacy, tidiness and progress and the other being, well, crude. You can already guess the misunderstandings, the hurt feelings and where it all eventually ends up and it’s a journey with a good heart. It might not be as novel as the first but it’s essentially harmless, if a little chaotic, fun for kids and doesn’t need to be anything more than that. With the voices of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman. 2½ stars. (Coyle, The Associated Press -- 11/27). 1:35. NAM
THE KEEPER (R)
The true story of Bert Trautmann (David Kross), a German soldier and prisoner of war who, against a backdrop of British post-war protest and prejudice, secures the position of Goalkeeper at Manchester City, and in doing so becomes a footballing icon. His signing causes outrage to thousands of fans, many of them Jewish. But Bert receives support from an unexpected direction: Rabbi Alexander Altmann, who fled the Nazis. Bert’s love for Margaret (Freya Mavor), an Englishwoman, carries him through and he wins over even his harshest opponents by winning the 1956 FA Cup Final, playing on with a broken neck to secure victory. But fate will soon twist the knife for Bert and Margaret, when their love and loyalty to each other is put to the ultimate test. In English and German with English subtitles. 2:00. TC
THE TWENTIETH CENTURY
Toronto, 1899. Aspiring young politician Mackenzie King (Dan Beirne) dreams of becoming the Prime Minister of Canada. But his romantic vacillation between a British soldier and a French nurse, exacerbated by a fetishistic obsession, may well bring about his downfall. In his quest for power, King must gratify the expectations of his imperious Mother, the hawkish fantasies of a war-mongering Governor-General, and the utopian idealism of a Québécois mystic before facing one, final test of leadership. Culminating in an epic battle between good and evil, King learns that disappointment may be the defining characteristic of the twentieth century! With Dan Beirne, Louis Negin, Seán Cullen, Catherine Saint-Laurent. 1:30. IO
WHOSE STREETS?
An unflinching look at the Ferguson uprising told by the activists and leaders who live and breathe this movement for justice. When unarmed teenager Michael Brown is killed by police and left lying in the street for hours, it marks a breaking point for the residents of St. Louis, Mo. Grief, long-standing racial tensions and renewed anger bring residents together to hold vigil and protest this latest tragedy. Empowered parents, artists and teachers from around the country come together as freedom fighters. As the National Guard descends on Ferguson with military grade weaponry, these young community members become the torchbearers of a new resistance. 1:43. TC
ZAPPA
With unfettered access to the Zappa family trust and all archival footage for the first time, this documentary explores the private life behind the mammoth musical career that never shied away from the political turbulence of its time. Alex Winter’s assembly features appearances by Frank’s widow Gail Zappa and several of Frank’s musical collaborators including Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David Harrington, Scott Thunes, Ruth Underwood, Ray White and others. The theatrical and virtual cinema versions will include bonus footage from deep in the Zappa Family vaults, unavailable anywhere else. 2:09. VC
Legend
The virtual sites and movie theaters listed in Film Clips are:
NAM: North Adams Movieplex 8 (86 Main St., North Adams)
IO: Images Online (Images Cinema, Williamstown — imagescinema.org)
TC: Triplex Cinema (Great Barrington — thetriplex.com)
VC: Virtual Cinema (The Moviehouse, Millerton, N.Y. — themoviehouse.net)
VSR: Virtual Screening Room (Crandell Theatre, Chatham. N.Y. — crandelltheatre.org)