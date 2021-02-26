Here's what's playing — FEB. 26-MARCH 5 — at in-person and virtual cinemas in the Berkshires and environs. Where films have been reviewed, the capsules include the name of film critic and the day the full review was posted on berkshireeagle.com. All reviews are by Associated Press critics.
ANOTHER ROUND
From Danish director Thomas Vinterberg comes this drama/comedy about a group of middle-aged men who give their comfortable, predictable lives a fresh jolt by committing together to a kind of social experiment: They’ll stay mildly drunk all day every day, even during work hours. In Danish with English subtitles. 1 hour, 57 minutes. VT
DAYS OF THE BAGNOLD SUMMER
A coming-of-age story about single motherhood and Metallica. Daniel was supposed to spend the summer with his dad and his dad’s new wife in Florida, but when his dad cancels the trip Daniel and his mom suddenly face the prospect of six long weeks together. An epic war of wills ensues in their suburban home as Daniel just wants to listen to heavy metal and start a band while his mom hopes to rekindle the fun times they used to have together. Featuring original songs by Belle and Sebastian. With Monica Dolan, Earl Cave, Rob Brydon. 1 hour, 26 minutes. VC
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH (R)
The story of Fred Hampton, deputy chairman of the national Black Panther Party, who was assassinated in 1969 by a Cook County tactical unit on the orders of the FBI and Chicago Police Department. With Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, Algee Smith. 2 hours, 6 minutes. NAM
M.C. ESCHER: JOURNEY TO INFINITY
Equal parts history, psychology, and psychedelia, Robin Lutz’s entertaining, eye-opening portrait of world famous Dutch graphic artist M.C Escher (1898-1972). gives us the man through his own words and images: diary musings, excerpts from lectures, correspondence and more are voiced by British actor Stephen Fry, while Escher’s woodcuts, lithographs, and other print works appear in both original and playfully altered form. Two of his sons, George (92) and Jan (80), reminisce about their parents while musician Graham Nash talks about Escher’s rediscovery in the 1970s. The film looks at Escher’s legacy in movies, in fiction, on posters, on tattoos, and elsewhere throughout our culture. 1 hour, 21 minutes. VC / VSR
MY REMBRANDT
Rembrandt, the grandmaster of intimacy rocks the art world; 350 years after his death, many people, even entire nations are obsessed with his paintings. Aristocrats cherish, experts rule, art dealers investigate, collectors hunt, museums battle. This epic documentary dives deep into the art world of Old Masters, exploring the motives of its elite. Featuring: Jan Six, Duke of Buccleuch, Eric de Rothschild. In English, Dutch, and French. 1 hour, 37 minutes. VC
NOMADLAND (R)
A woman in her sixties after losing everything in the Great Recession embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad. With Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Charlene Swankie, Linda May, Bob Wells. 1 hour, 48 minutes. BC / NAM
PREPARATIONS TO BE TOGETHER FOR AN UNKNOWN PERIOD OF TIME
After 20 years in the United States, a Hungarian neurosurgeon returns to Budapest for a romantic rendezvous with a fellow doctor she met at a conference. When the love of her life is nowhere to be seen, she tracks him down only to have the bewildered man claim the two have never met. As the brilliant brain surgeon desperately searches for the truth, she fears her own brain may be tricking her into a romantic delusion. With Natasa Stork, Viktor Bodó, Benett Vilmányi, Zsolt Nagy, Péter Tóth, Andor Lukáts, Attila Mokos. Hungarian, with English subtitles. 1 hour, 35 minutes. VC / VT
TOM & JERRY (PG)
Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse get kicked out of their home and relocate to a fancy New York hotel, where a scrappy employee named Kayla will lose her job if she can't evict Jerry before a high-class wedding at the hotel. Her solution? Hiring Tom to get rid of the pesky mouse. With Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Ken Jeong, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, Christina Chong. 1 hour, 41 minutes. BC / NAM
THE CROODS: A NEW AGE (PG)
In this sequel to 2015’s “Dawn of the Croods,” the prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family, the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. These two families do not mesh together particularly well, with one valuing privacy, tidiness and progress and the other being, well, crude. You can already guess the misunderstandings, the hurt feelings and where it all eventually ends up and it’s a journey with a good heart. It might not be as novel as the first but it’s essentially harmless, if a little chaotic, fun for kids and doesn’t need to be anything more than that. With the voices of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman. 2½ stars. (Coyle -- 11/27). 1 hour, 35 minutes. BC / NAM
THE LITTLE THINGS (R)
A burnt-out Kern County, California deputy sheriff teams with a crack LASD detective, to nab a serial killer. The deputy sheriff’s nose for the "little things" proves eerily accurate, but his willingness to circumvent the rules embroils the detective in a soul-shattering dilemma. Meanwhile, the deputy sheriff, Deke (Denzel Washington) must wrestle with a dark secret from his past. If “The Little Things” feels of another movie era, that's not a coincidence. It was first written (by director John Lee Hancock) in the '90s, and it's set in 1990. For anyone who pines for the days of “Manhunter,” “Silence of the Lambs” and “Se7en," “The Little Things” is like a warm blanket of, you know, morgue forensics, grisly crime scenes and serial killer mania. That should have been enough time to hammer out some of the holes and implausibility that creeps into “The Little Things," an almost sturdy, often gripping genre exercise that ultimately doesn't find enough fresh material in the serial killer procedural to warrant its blast from a stylish and shlocky past. But — and it's a significant qualifier — Denzel. “The Little Things," may be being sold on the basis of its Oscar-winning trio of stars (Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto). But who needs three stars when one of them is Denzel Washington? 2½ stars. (Coyle -- 1/29). 2 hours, 7 minutes. BC / NAM
THE MARKSMAN (PG-13)
A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy desperately fleeing the cartel assassins who've pursued him into the U.S. With Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Jacob Perez, Teresa Ruiz, Juan Pablo Raba. 1 hour, 41 minutes. BC
TWO OF US
Two retired women, Nina and Madeleine, have been secretly in love for decades. Everybody, including Madeleine’s family, thinks they are simply neighbors, sharing the top floor of their building. They come and go between their two apartments, enjoying the affection and pleasures of daily life together, until an unforeseen event turns their relationship upside down and leads Madeleine’s daughter to gradually unravel the truth about them. With Barbara Sukowa, Martine Chevallier, Léa Drucker, Muriel Benazeraf, Jérôme Varanfrain. French with English subtitles. 1 hour, 35 minutes. VC