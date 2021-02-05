Here's what's playing — Feb. 5-11 — on virtual cinemas in the Berkshires and environs. Where films have been reviewed, the capsules include the name of film critic and the day the full review was posted on berkshireeagle.com. All reviews are by Associated Press critics.
76 DAYS
On January 23rd, 2020, China locked down Wuhan, a city of 11 million, to combat the emerging COVID-19 outbreak. Set deep inside the frontlines of the crisis, this documentary tells indelible human stories at the center of this pandemic — from a woman begging in vain to bid a final farewell to her father, a grandpa with dementia searching for his way home, a couple anxious to meet their newborn, to a nurse determined to return personal items to families of the deceased. These raw and intimate stories bear witness to the death and rebirth of a city under a 76-day lockdown, and to the human resilience that persists in times of profound tragedy. 1 hour, 33 minutes.. VC
ACASA, MY HOME
For two decades, the Enache family — nine kids and their parents — lived in a shack in the wilderness of Bucharest Delta: an abandoned water reservoir, one of the biggest urban natural reservations in the world, with lakes and hundreds of species of animals and rare plants. When the authorities decide to claim back this rare urban ecosystem, the Enache family is evicted and told to resettle in the city — a reality they know nothing about. Kids that used to spend their days in nature have to learn about city life, go to school instead of swimming in the lake, and swap their fishing rods for mobile phones. Their identity has been questioned and transformed, along with their sense of freedom and family ties. Director Radu Ciorniciuc’s heartbreaking debut is a thoughtful study of gentrification, seen through the eyes of a family trying to adapt to the new life they never asked for. Is it better to go back to their “paradise lost,” with its life free yet harsh, or to become part of the society that offers comforts but comes with pressures and conflict? Sundance fest's World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Cinematography. Romanian, with English subtitles. 1 hour, 26 minutes. IO / VSR
A GLITCH IN THE MATRIX
What if we are living in a simulation, and the world as we know it is not real? To tackle this mind-bending idea, acclaimed filmmaker Rodney Ascher (“Room 237,” “The Nightmare”) uses a noted speech from Philip K. Dick to dive down the rabbit hole of science, philosophy, and conspiracy theory. Leaving no stone unturned in exploring the unprovable, the film uses contemporary cultural touchstones; interviews with real people shrouded in digital avatars; and a wide array of voices, expert and amateur alike. If simulation theory is not science fiction but fact, and life is a video game being played by some unknowable entity, then who are we, really? 1 hour, 48 minutes. IO / VC
ATLANTIS
A prize-winner at the Venice Film Festival and Ukraine’s official selection for the 2021 Academy Awards, This sci-fi drama is set in Eastern Ukraine, 2025. A desert unsuitable for human habitation. Water is a dear commodity brought by trucks. A wall is being build-up on the border. Sergiy, a former soldier, is having trouble adapting to his new reality. He meets Katya while on the Black Tulip mission dedicated to exhuming the past. Together, they try to return to some sort of normal life in which they are also allowed to fall in love again. Ukrainian, with English subtitles. 1 hour, 48 minutes. VC
COWBOYS
In Montana, a father tries to liberate his young transgender son by taking him to Canada, but as a frustrated female detective spearheads an investigation, she discovers that the child’s family situation is more complicated than she thought. With Steve Zahn, Jillian Bell, Sasha Knight, Ann Dowd. 1 hour, 23 minutes. VSR
M.C. ESCHER: JOURNEY TO INFINITY
Equal parts history, psychology, and psychedelia, Robin Lutz’s entertaining, eye-opening portrait of world famous Dutch graphic artist M.C Escher (1898-1972). gives us the man through his own words and images: diary musings, excerpts from lectures, correspondence and more are voiced by British actor Stephen Fry, while Escher’s woodcuts, lithographs, and other print works appear in both original and playfully altered form. Two of his sons, George (92) and Jan (80), reminisce about their parents while musician Graham Nash talks about Escher’s rediscovery in the 1970s. The film looks at Escher’s legacy in movies, in fiction, on posters, on tattoos, and elsewhere throughout our culture. 1 hour, 21 minutes. VC
MY REMBRANDT
Three hundred fifty years after Rembrandt's death, many people, even entire nations, are obsessed with his paintings. Aristocrats cherish, experts rule, art dealers investigate, collectors hunt, museums battle. This documentary dives deep into the art world of Old Masters. Featuring Jan Six, Duke of Buccleuch, Eric de Rothschild. In English, Dutch, and French. 1 hour, 37 minutes. IO / VSR
PREPARATIONS TO BE TOGETHER FOR AN UNKNOWN PERIOD OF TIME
After 20 years in the United States, a Hungarian neurosurgeon returns to Budapest for a romantic rendezvous with a fellow doctor she met at a conference. When the love of her life is nowhere to be seen, she tracks him down only to have the bewildered man claim the two have never met. As the brilliant brain surgeon desperately searches for the truth, she fears her own brain may be tricking her into a romantic delusion. With Natasa Stork, Viktor Bodó, Benett Vilmányi, Zsolt Nagy, Péter Tóth, Andor Lukáts, Attila Mokos. Hungarian, with English subtitles. 1 hour, 35 minutes. VSR
TWO OF US
Two retired women, Nina and Madeleine, have been secretly in love for decades. Everybody, including Madeleine’s family, thinks they are simply neighbors, sharing the top floor of their building. They come and go between their two apartments, enjoying the affection and pleasures of daily life together, until an unforeseen event turns their relationship upside down and leads Madeleine’s daughter to gradually unravel the truth about them. With Barbara Sukowa, Martine Chevallier, Léa Drucker, Muriel Benazeraf, Jérôme Varanfrain. French, with English subtitles. 1 hour, 35 minutes. IO / VC / VSR