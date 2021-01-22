Here's what's playing — Jan. 22-28 — at movie theaters and on virtual cinemas in the Berkshires and environs. Where films have been reviewed, the capsules include the name of film critic and the day the full review was posted on berkshireeagle.com. All reviews are by Associated Press critics.
ACASA, MY HOME
For two decades, the Enache family — nine kids and their parents — lived in a shack in the wilderness of Bucharest Delta: an abandoned water reservoir, one of the biggest urban natural reservations in the world, with lakes and hundreds of species of animals and rare plants. When the authorities decide to claim back this rare urban ecosystem, the Enache family is evicted and told to resettle in the city — a reality they know nothing about. Kids that used to spend their days in nature have to learn about city life, go to school instead of swimming in the lake, and swap their fishing rods for mobile phones. Their identity has been questioned and transformed, along with their sense of freedom and family ties. Director Radu Ciorniciuc’s heartbreaking debut is a thoughtful study of gentrification, seen through the eyes of a family trying to adapt to the new life they never asked for. Is it better to go back to their “paradise lost,” with its life free yet harsh, or to become part of the society that offers comforts but comes with pressures and conflict? Sundance fest's World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Cinematography. Romanian with English subtitles. 1 hour, 26 minutes. VSR
COWBOYS
In Montana, a father tries to liberate his young transgender son by taking him to Canada, but as a frustrated female detective spearheads an investigation, she discovers that the child’s family situation is more complicated than she thought. With Steve Zahn, Jillian Bell, Sasha Knight, Ann Dowd. 1 hour, 23 minutes. VSR
IDENTIFYING FEATURES
A woman tries to find her son's whereabouts after he leaves Mexico to find work in the United States. With Mercedes Hernández, David Illescas, Juan Jesús Varela. Spanish, with English subtitles. 1 hour, 35 minutes. VC
LOVE SEARCH
Determined to fulfill her late mother’s dream of opening a bakery in charming Notting Hill, 19-year-old Clarissa enlists the help of her mother’s best friend Isabella and her eccentric estranged grandmother Mimi (played by Celia Imrie, best known stateside as the feisty grandmother on Pamela Adlon’s Better Things). These three generations of women will need to overcome grief, doubts and differences to honor the memory of their beloved Sarah while embarking on a journey to establish a London store filled with love, hope and colorful pastries from all over the world. With Celia Imrie, Shannon Tarbet, Shelley Conn, Rupert Penry-Jones, Bill Paterson. 1 hour, 38 minutes. IO
MONSTER HUNTER (PG-13)
When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her elite unit are transported through a portal from our world to a new world, they are in for the shock of their lives. In her desperate attempt to get home, the brave lieutenant encounters a mysterious hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills have allowed him to survive in this hostile land. Faced with relentless and terrifying attacks from the monsters, the warriors team up to fight back and find a way home. Based on the global video game series phenomenon Monster Hunter. With T.I., Ron Perlman, Diego Boneta. 1 hour, 39 minutes. NAM
MY REMBRANDT
Rembrandt, the grandmaster of intimacy, rocks the art world; 350 years after his death, many people, even entire nations are obsessed with his paintings. Aristocrats cherish, experts rule, art dealers investigate, collectors hunt, museums battle. This documentary dives deep into the art world of Old Masters, exploring the motives of its elite. Featuring Jan Six, Duke of Buccleuch, Eric de Rothschild. In English, Dutch, and French. 1 hour, 37 minutes. VSR
NEWS OF THE WORLD (PG-13)
Tom Hanks and “Captain Phillips” director Paul Greengrass team up again, this time they’ve ditched the open water for an ambitious adventure firmly on land, based on the novel by Paulette Jiles. It's a visually stunning film with a soulful message about forgiveness and moving past trauma. Hanks plays Capt. Jefferson Kyle Kidd in 1870, a gentle Texan leading a quiet and itinerant life. Kidd is scarred — literally — by the Civil War and has found a life as a newsreader, a man who goes from town to town reading aloud the nation’s headlines to small-town residents or “for anyone with 10 cents and the time to hear it.” He comes across a feral 10-year-old girl who is an orphan twice over — her settler parents are dead and the Native Americans who raised her are also gone. She speaks no English and frightens everyone. The girl (German actress Helena Zengel, who is a marvel) has distant relatives hundreds of miles away and, naturally, it falls on Kidd to be the hero. She needs to be home,” he says. So these two broken souls embark on an epic odyssey — like “The Searchers” mashed with “True Grit” — through hostile terrain and bandits, while he teaches her English along the way, like a cowboy Henry Higgins. In the film’s big weakness, the script tries to suggest that our patient captain is riddled with guilt for what he did as a Confederate soldier, but the Hanks we see is just too pure and noble. Greengrass manages to add tension to virtually every scene, often with just an actor scanning the horizon. Cinematographer Dariusz Wolski frames things like a high-art photographer with careful use of light and dark. Many of the best scenes are silent, enhanced by a wonderfully wistful score by James Newton Howard. 3 stars. (Coyle — 12/24). 1 hour, 58 minutes. NAM
PREPARATIONS TO BE TOGETHER FOR AN UNKNOWN PERIOD OF TIME
After 20 years in the United States, a Hungarian neurosurgeon returns to Budapest for a romantic rendezvous with a fellow doctor she met at a conference. When the love of her life is nowhere to be seen, she tracks him down only to have the bewildered man claim the two have never met. As the brilliant brain surgeon desperately searches for the truth, she fears her own brain may be tricking her into a romantic delusion. With Natasa Stork, Viktor Bodó, Benett Vilmányi, Zsolt Nagy, Péter Tóth, Andor Lukáts, Attila Mokos. Hungarian, with English subtitles. 1 hour, 35 minutes. VSR
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN (R)
A young woman haunted by a tragedy in her past takes revenge on the predatory men unlucky enough to cross her path. Is it a #MeToo-era revenge thriller? A 21st-century “Fatal Attraction”? A candy-colored feminist polemic, to strains of Paris Hilton and Britney Spears? A black comedy? A comic tragedy? None of the above — and all of the above. Which is to say: a film as bracingly original as this defies labels. Here’s a couple good adjectives, though: Startling — the only way to describe screenwriter Emerald Fennell’s vision and execution in this, her directorial debut. And, sensational — a word that only begins to capture Carey Mulligan’s lead performance. We’ve seen Mulligan command the screen before, and witnessed her consistently fearless stage work. But the tonal balancing act she conquers in this audacious, disconcerting film is something new entirely. One wonders how many actors could even dream of pulling it off. With Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Adam Brody, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge. 3½ stars. (Noveck — 12/24). 1 hour, 53 minutes. NAM
PSYCHO GOREMAN
Siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord who was entombed on Earth millions of years ago after a failed attempt to destroy the universe. They nickname the evil creature Psycho Goreman (or PG for short) and use the magical amulet they discovered to force him to obey their childish whims. It isn’t long before PG’s reappearance draws the attention of intergalactic friends and foes from across the cosmos and a rogues’ gallery of alien combatants converges in small-town suburbia to battle for the fate of the galaxy. Nita-Josee Hanna, Matthew Ninaber, Owen Myre. 1 hour, 39 minutes. IO
RAMS
Two estranged brothers must set aside their differences when a rare and lethal illness threatens their respective flocks of sheep in Western Australia. With Michael Caton, Sam Neill, Miranda Richardson. 1 hour, 59 minutes. VC
RAPHAEL REVEALED
Marking the 500th anniversary of Raphael’s death, the greatest exhibition ever held of his works took place in Rome. With over two hundred masterpieces, including paintings and drawings – over 100 of which have been brought together for the first time – this documentary celebrates the life and work of Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino. 1 hour, 33 minutes. VC
SOME KIND OF HEAVEN
Behind the gates of a palm tree-lined fantasyland, four residents of America’s largest retirement community, The Villages, FL, strive to find solace and meaning. 1 hour, 21 minutes. IO
THE CROODS: A NEW AGE (PG)
In this sequel to 2015’s “Dawn of the Croods,” the prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family, the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. These two families do not mesh together particularly well, with one valuing privacy, tidiness and progress and the other being, well, crude. You can already guess the misunderstandings, the hurt feelings and where it all eventually ends up and it’s a journey with a good heart. It might not be as novel as the first but it’s essentially harmless, if a little chaotic, fun for kids and doesn’t need to be anything more than that. With the voices of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman. 2½ stars. (Coyle — 11/27). 1 hour, 35 minutes. NAM
THE REASON I JUMP
Based on the best-selling book by Naoki Higashida, later translated into English by author David Mitchell (“Cloud Atlas”), “The Reason I Jump” is an immersive cinematic exploration of neurodiversity through the experiences of nonspeaking autistic people from around the world. The film blends Higashida's revelatory insights into autism, written when he was just 13, with intimate portraits of five remarkable young people. Moments in the lives of each of the characters are linked by the journey of a young Japanese boy through an epic landscape; narrated passages from Naoki’s writing reflect on what his autism means to him and others, how his perception of the world differs, and why he acts in the way he does: the reason he jumps. The film leads us to Naoki’s core message: not being able to speak does not mean there is nothing to say. 1 hour, 22 minutes. VC
WONDER WOMAN 1984 (PG-13)
Wonder Woman comes into conflict with the Soviet Union during the Cold War in the 1980s and finds a formidable foe by the name of the Cheetah. With Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright. 2 hours, 31 minutes. NAM