Here's what's playing — MARCH 19-25 — at in-person and virtual cinemas in the Berkshires and environs. Where films have been reviewed, the capsules include the name of film critic and the day the full review was posted on berkshireeagle.com. All reviews are by Associated Press critics.
CHAOS WALKING (PG-13)
Sci-fi saga based on the first book in Patrick Ness’ young adult science fiction trilogy set in a dystopian world in which all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts through Noise -- a stream of images, words and sounds. With Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Madds Mikkelson, Nick Jonas, David Oyelowo. 1 hour, 48 minutes. BC
DAYS OF THE BAGNOLD SUMMER (NR)
In this coming-of-age story about single motherhood and Metallica, Daniel was supposed to spend the summer with his dad and his dad’s new wife in Florida, but when his dad cancels the trip Daniel and his mom suddenly face the prospect of six long weeks together. An epic war of wills ensues in their suburban home as Daniel just wants to listen to heavy metal and start a band while his mom hopes to rekindle the fun times they used to have together. Featuring original songs by Belle and Sebastian. With Monica Dolan, Earl Cave, Rob Brydon. 1 hour, 26 minutes. MH
GUSTAV STICKLEY: AMERICAN CRAFTSMAN (NR)
The dramatic story of American furniture designer, architect, and early lifestyle entrepreneur Gustav Stickley and his rise, fall, and eventual resurrection as an icon and founder of the first true “American style.” 1 hour, 7 minutes. MH
MINARI (PG-13)
This drama follows a Korean-American family that moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. With Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-jung, and Will Patton. In English and Korean with English subtitles. 1 hour, 55 minutes BC
NEWS OF THE WORLD (PG-13)
Tom Hanks plays Capt. Jefferson Kyle Kidd in 1870, a gentle Texan leading a quiet and itinerant life. Kidd is scarred — literally — by the Civil War and has found a life as a newsreader, a man who goes from town to town reading aloud the nation’s headlines to small-town residents or “for anyone with 10 cents and the time to hear it.” He comes across a feral 10-year-old girl who is an orphan twice over — her settler parents are dead and the Native Americans who raised her are also gone. She speaks no English and frightens everyone. The girl (German actress Helena Zengell) has distant relatives hundreds of miles away and, naturally, it falls on Kidd to be the hero.. 3 stars. (Coyle). 1 hour, 58 minutes. BC
NOMADLAND (R)
A woman in her sixties after losing everything in the Great Recession embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad. With Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Charlene Swankie, Linda May, Bob Wells. 1 hour, 48 minutes. 4 stars BC / NAM
PERFUMES (NR)
Grégory Montel,plays Guillaume, a divorced, middle-aged Parisian chauffeur striving to make enough money to upgrade to a better apartment so he can have his tween-aged daughter (Zelie Rixhon) stay overnight. His latest client, professional “nose” or fragrance designer Mademoiselle Anne Walberg (Emmanuelle Devos), is all the more challenging given she expects him to not only drive and carry her luggage, but also help her change sheets at hotels and take notes for her. With Emmanuelle Devos, Grégory Montel and Zelie Rixhon. French with English subtitles. 2 hours. CT / MH
POWER STRUGGLE (NR)
Filmed over five years by director Robbie Leppzer, Power Struggle portrays a heated political battle to shut down the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant. The film follows the unfolding drama as citizen activists and elected state officials—alarmed at increasing safety violations—take on the federal government and one of the biggest power companies in the U.S. to achieve a rare grassroots environmental victory. "Power Struggle" captures perspectives on all sides of the controversy, including from local residents both for and against nuclear power, elected officials (including U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin), nuclear engineer Arnie Gundersen, a Vermont Yankee spokesperson, federal nuclear regulators, and the legendary activist Frances Crowe. 1 hour, 26 minutes. IC
RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON (PG)
Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than dragon magic to save the world, it's going to take trust as well. Voices of Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Alan Tudyk, Ross Butler, Daniel Dae Kim. 1 hour, 54 minutes. 3 stars (Bahr — 3/5). BC / NAM
TEST PATTERN (NR)
A young couple Renesha (Brittany S. Hall) and Evan (Will Brill) negotiate a variety of questions, judgments, and other comments on their interracial relationship. Yet, the most significant test for the strength of their bond arrives in the form of a brutal sexual assault Renesha suffers. A frantic Evan must then drive the distressed Renesha across the city in hopes of securing a rape kit, encountering further prejudice along the way. Gail Bean, Drew Fuller, and Ben Levin co-star. 1 hour, 22 minutes. MH
THE COURIER (PG-13)
The new Cold War film “ The Courier ” about a Soviet whistleblower and the British businessman who helped transport information to Western intelligence agencies is both based on real events and people and also is very much the product of a screenwriter’s imagination. It’s more historical fiction than it is history. The whole truth of this extraordinary chapter has likely died with the principal characters and/or been obscured and distorted by the people who write these things down.What we know is that there was indeed a Soviet official named Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze), who was an essential source for the Americans during the Cold War and the leadup to the Cuban Missile Crisis. One of Penkovsky’s contacts was a British civilian named Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch), who wrote an autobiography about his experiences. Even the reliability of that account has been questioned. Still, it provided an intriguing jumping off point for Tom O’Connor to write a classic espionage thriller.1 hour, 51 minutes. 2½ stars. (Bahr — 3/17) BC
THE CROODS: A NEW AGE (PG)
In this sequel to 2015’s “Dawn of the Croods,” the prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family, the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. These two families do not mesh together particularly well, with one valuing privacy, tidiness and progress and the other being, well, crude. You can already guess the misunderstandings, the hurt feelings and where it all eventually ends up and it’s a journey with a good heart. It might not be as novel as the first but it’s essentially harmless, if a little chaotic, fun for kids and doesn’t need to be anything more than that. With the voices of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman. 2½ stars. (Coyle — 11/27). 1 hour, 35 minutes. NAM
THE INHERITANCE (NR)
Pennsylvania-born filmmaker Ephraim Asili has been exploring different facets of the African diaspora—and his own place within it—for nearly a decade. His feature-length debut is a vibrant, engaging ensemble work that takes place almost entirely within the walls of a West Philadelphia house where a community of young people have come together to form a collective of Black artists and activists. Based partly on Asili’s own experiences in a Black liberationist group, the film interweaves a scripted drama of characters attempting to work towards political consensus with a documentary recollection of the Philadelphia liberation group MOVE, which was the victim of a notorious police bombing in 1985. 1 hour, 40 minutes. IC
THE MARKSMAN (PG-13)
A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy desperately fleeing the cartel assassins who've pursued him into the U.S. With Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Jacob Perez, Teresa Ruiz, Juan Pablo Raba. 1 hour, 41 minutes. BC
TOM & JERRY (PG)
Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse get kicked out of their home and relocate to a fancy New York hotel, where a scrappy employee named Kayla will lose her job if she can't evict Jerry before a high-class wedding at the hotel. Her solution? Hiring Tom to get rid of the pesky mouse. With Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Ken Jeong, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, Christina Chong. 1 hour, 41 minutes. BC / NAM
UN FILM DRAMATIQUE (NR)
Commissioned as a dedicated artwork for the newly constructed Dora Maar middle school on the outskirts of Paris, this documentary is a lively portrait of the first class to attend the school, filmed over the course of four years. The group of 21 middle schoolers discuss the drama of their daily lives and experiment with cameras and equipment. They are the film’s subjects, and also its makers. With a refreshingly uninhibited approach, director Eric Baudelaire offers a new perspective on the realities of our current socio-political moment that is both playful and purposeful. As the students debate the approaching elections and the immigration crisis, they also seek to answer a key political question—what are we doing here together? French with English Subtitles. 1 hour, 55 minutes. IC