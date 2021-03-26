Here's what's playing — March 26 - April 1 — at in-person and virtual cinemas in the Berkshires and environs. Where films have been reviewed, the capsules include the name of the film critic and the day the full review was posted on berkshireeagle.com. All reviews are by Associated Press critics.
CHAOS WALKING (PG-13)
Sci-fi saga based on the first book in Patrick Ness’ young adult science fiction trilogy set in a dystopian world in which all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts through Noise — a stream of images, words and sounds. With Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Madds Mikkelson, Nick Jonas, David Oyelowo. 1 hour, 48 minutes. BC
DAYS OF THE BAGNOLD SUMMER (NR)
In this coming-of-age story about single motherhood and Metallica, Daniel was supposed to spend the summer with his dad and his dad’s new wife in Florida, but when his dad cancels the trip Daniel and his mom suddenly face the prospect of six long weeks together. An epic war of wills ensues in their suburban home as Daniel just wants to listen to heavy metal and start a band while his mom hopes to rekindle the fun times they used to have together. Featuring original songs by Belle and Sebastian. With Monica Dolan, Earl Cave, Rob Brydon. 1 hour, 26 minutes. MH
GUSTAV STICKLEY: AMERICAN CRAFTSMAN (NR)
The dramatic story of American furniture designer, architect, and early lifestyle entrepreneur Gustav Stickley and his rise, fall, and eventual resurrection as an icon and founder of the first true "American style." 1 hour, 7 minutes. MH
NOBODY (R)
Sometimes the man you don’t notice is the most dangerous of all. Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk) is an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary — and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again. Featuring Bob Odenkirk, Christopher Lloyd, Connie Nielsen, J.P. Manoux, Humberly Gonzalez, Gage Munro. Rated R for language and extreme violence. 1 hour, 31 minutes. 1/2 star (Kennedy — 3/24). BC | NAM
MINARI (PG-13)
This drama follows a Korean-American family that moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. With Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-jung, and Will Patton. In English and Korean with English subtitles. 1 hour, 55 minutes. BC
PERFUMES (NR)
Grégory Montel plays Guillaume a divorced, middle-aged Parisian chauffeur striving to make enough money to upgrade to a better apartment so he can have his tween-aged daughter (Zelie Rixhon) stay overnight. His latest client, professional “nose” or fragrance designer Mademoiselle Anne Walberg (Emmanuelle Devos), is all the more challenging given she expects him to not only drive and carry her luggage but also help her change sheets at hotels and take notes for her. With Emmanuelle Devos, Grégory Montel and Zelie Rixhon. French with English subtitles. 2 hours. MH
POWER STRUGGLE (NR)
Filmed over five years by director Robbie Leppzer, Power Struggle portrays a heated political battle to shut down the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant. The film follows the unfolding drama as citizen activists and elected state officials—alarmed at increasing safety violations—take on the federal government and one of the biggest power companies in the U.S. to achieve a rare grassroots environmental victory. Power Struggle captures perspectives on all sides of the controversy, including from local residents both for and against nuclear power, elected officials (including U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin), nuclear engineer Arnie Gundersen, a Vermont Yankee spokesperson, federal nuclear regulators, and the legendary activist Frances Crowe. 1 hour, 26 minutes. IC
RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON (PG)
Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity.
Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than dragon magic to save the world, it's going to take trust as well. Voices of Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Alan Tudyk, Ross Butler, Daniel Dae Kim. 1 hour, 54 minutes. 3 stars (Bahr — 3/5). BC | NAM
SOPHIE JONES (NR)
Inspired by true experiences of grief, girlhood, and growing up, Sophie Jones, the debut feature from Jessie Barr, provides a stirring portrait of a 16-year-old.
Stunned by the untimely death of her mother and struggling with the myriad challenges of teendom, Sophie tries everything she can to feel something again, while holding herself together, in this sensitive, acutely realized, and utterly relatable coming-of-age story. Bechdel Test approved. Featuring Jessica Barr, Skylar Verity and Claire Manning. 1 hour, 25 minutes. IC
TEST PATTERN (NR)
A young couple Renesha (Brittany S. Hall) and Evan (Will Brill) negotiate a variety of questions, judgments, and other comments on their interracial relationship. Yet, the most significant test for the strength of their bond arrives in the form of a brutal sexual assault Renesha suffers. A frantic Evan must then drive the distressed Renesha across the city in hopes of securing a rape kit, encountering further prejudice along the way. Gail Bean, Drew Fuller, and Ben Levin co-star. 1 hour, 22 minutes. MH
THE COURIER (PG-13)
The true story of a British businessman unwittingly recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. Forming an unlikely partnership with a Soviet officer hoping to prevent a nuclear confrontation, the two men work together to provide the crucial intelligence used to defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis. With Benedict Cumberbatch,Merab Ninidze,Rachel Brosnahan,Jessie Buckley andAngus Wright.1 hour, 51 minutes. 2 1/2 stars. (Bahr — 3/17) BC | NAM
THE FATHER (PG-13)
Anthony is 80, mischievous, living defiantly alone and rejecting the caregivers that his daughter, Anne, encouragingly introduces. Yet help is also becoming a necessity for Anne; she can’t make daily visits anymore and Anthony’s grip on reality is unraveling. As we experience the ebb and flow of his memory, how much of his own identity and past can Anthony cling to? How does Anne cope as she grieves the loss of her father, while he still lives and breathes before her? Starring Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman and Olivia Williams. 1 hour, 27 minutes. IC
TOM & JERRY (PG)
Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse get kicked out of their home and relocate to a fancy New York hotel, where a scrappy employee named Kayla will lose her job if she can't evict Jerry before a high-class wedding at the hotel. Her solution? Hiring Tom to get rid of the pesky mouse. With Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Ken Jeong, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, Christina Chong. 1 hour, 41 minutes. BC | NAM
UN FILM DRAMATIQUE (NR)
Commissioned as a dedicated artwork for the newly constructed Dora Maar middle school on the outskirts of Paris, this documentary is a lively portrait of the first class to attend the school, filmed over the course of four years. The group of 21 middle schoolers discuss the drama of their daily lives and experiment with cameras and equipment. They are the film’s subjects, and also its makers. As the students debate the approaching elections and the immigration crisis, they also seek to answer a key political question—what are we doing here together? French with English Subtitles. 1 hour, 55 minutes. IC
WOJNAROWICZ (NR)
An autobiographical portrait of David Wojnarowicz — painter, photographer, writer, filmmaker, performance artist, songwriter, and AIDS activist. Director Chris McKim examines Wojnarowicz’s art activism during the AIDS epidemic in 1980’s New York City. Wojnarowicz died of complications from AIDS in 1992. With David Wojnarowicz, Fran Lebowitz, Peter Hujar, Kiki Smith, Richard Kern, Nan Goldin and Carlo McCormick.1 hour, 45 minutes. CT