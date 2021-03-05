Here's what's playing — MARCH 5-11 — at in-person and virtual cinemas in the Berkshires and environs. Where films have been reviewed, the capsules include the name of film critic and the day the full review was posted on berkshireeagle.com. All reviews are by Associated Press critics.
ANOTHER ROUND
From Danish director Thomas Vinterberg comes this drama/comedy about a group of middle-aged men who give their comfortable, predictable lives a fresh jolt by committing together to a kind of social experiment: They’ll stay mildly drunk all day every day, even during work hours. In Danish with English subtitles. 1 hour, 57 minutes. VT
CHAOS WALKING (PG-13)
Sci-fi saga based on the first book in Patrick Ness’ young adult science fiction trilogy set in a dystopian world in which all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts through Noise — a stream of images, words and sounds. With Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Madds Mikkelson, Nick Jonas, David Oyelowo. 1 hour, 48 minutes. BC
DAYS OF THE BAGNOLD SUMMER
In this coming-of-age story about single motherhood and Metallica, Daniel was supposed to spend the summer with his dad and his dad’s new wife in Florida, but when his dad cancels the trip Daniel and his mom suddenly face the prospect of six long weeks together. An epic war of wills ensues in their suburban home as Daniel just wants to listen to heavy metal and start a band while his mom hopes to rekindle the fun times they used to have together. Featuring original songs by Belle and Sebastian. With Monica Dolan, Earl Cave, Rob Brydon. 1 hour, 26 minutes. VC / VT
GUSTAV STICKLEY: AMERICAN CRAFTSMAN
The dramatic story of American furniture designer, architect, and early lifestyle entrepreneur Gustav Stickley and his rise, fall, and eventual resurrection as an icon and founder of the first true “American style.” 1 hour, 7 minutes. VC
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH (R)
The story of Fred Hampton, deputy chairman of the national Black Panther Party, who was assassinated in 1969 by a Cook County tactical unit on the orders of the FBI and Chicago Police Department. With Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, Algee Smith. 2 hours, 6 minutes. NAM
M.C. ESCHER: JOURNEY TO INFINITY
Equal parts history, psychology, and psychedelia, Robin Lutz’s entertaining, eye-opening portrait of world famous Dutch graphic artist M.C Escher (1898-1972). gives us the man through his own words and images: diary musings, excerpts from lectures, correspondence and more are voiced by British actor Stephen Fry, while Escher’s woodcuts, lithographs, and other print works appear in both original and playfully altered form. Two of his sons, George (92) and Jan (80), reminisce about their parents while musician Graham Nash talks about Escher’s rediscovery in the 1970s. The film looks at Escher’s legacy in movies, in fiction, on posters, on tattoos, and elsewhere throughout our culture. 1 hour, 21 minutes. VC
NOMADLAND (R)
A woman in her sixties after losing everything in the Great Recession embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad. With Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Charlene Swankie, Linda May, Bob Wells. 1 hour, 48 minutes. BC / NAM
RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON (PG)
Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than dragon magic to save the world, it's going to take trust as well. Voices of Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Alan Tudyk, Ross Butler, Daniel Dae Kim. 1 hour, 57 minutes. BC / NAM
STRAY
This documentary by award-winning documentary filmmaker Elisabeth Lo introduces scrappy Zeytin (Turkish for Olive), a soul-stirring Istanbul street dog, and her companions as they safely navigate the streets of this mighty metropolis looking for food and some pats. In Turkey, it is against the law to either hurt or rescue a stray. Alert — no dogs are hurt in “Stray,” which takes a canine’s eye view of our interspecies interaction. 1 hour, 12 minutes. VSR
TEST PATTERN
A young couple Renesha (Brittany S. Hall) and Evan (Will Brill) negotiate a variety of questions, judgments, and other comments on their interracial relationship. Yet, the most significant test for the strength of their bond arrives in the form of a brutal sexual assault Renesha suffers. A frantic Evan must then drive the distressed Renesha across the city in hopes of securing a rape kit, encountering further prejudice along the way. Gail Bean, Drew Fuller, and Ben Levin co-star. 1 hour, 22 minutes. VC
TOM & JERRY (PG)
Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse get kicked out of their home and relocate to a fancy New York hotel, where a scrappy employee named Kayla will lose her job if she can't evict Jerry before a high-class wedding at the hotel. Her solution? Hiring Tom to get rid of the pesky mouse. With Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Ken Jeong, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, Christina Chong. 1 hour, 41 minutes. BC / NAM
THE CROODS: A NEW AGE (PG)
In this sequel to 2015’s “Dawn of the Croods,” the prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family, the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. These two families do not mesh together particularly well, with one valuing privacy, tidiness and progress and the other being, well, crude. You can already guess the misunderstandings, the hurt feelings and where it all eventually ends up and it’s a journey with a good heart. It might not be as novel as the first but it’s essentially harmless, if a little chaotic, fun for kids and doesn’t need to be anything more than that. With the voices of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman. 2½ stars. (Coyle — 11/27). 1 hour, 35 minutes. NAM
THE LITTLE THINGS (R)
A burnt-out Kern County, California deputy sheriff teams with a crack LASD detective, to nab a serial killer. The deputy sheriff’s nose for the "little things" proves eerily accurate, but his willingness to circumvent the rules embroils the detective in a soul-shattering dilemma. Meanwhile, the deputy sheriff, Deke (Denzel Washington) must wrestle with a dark secret from his past. If “The Little Things” feels of another movie era, that's not a coincidence. It was first written (by director John Lee Hancock) in the '90s, and it's set in 1990. For anyone who pines for the days of “Manhunter,” “Silence of the Lambs” and “Se7en," “The Little Things” is like a warm blanket of, you know, morgue forensics, grisly crime scenes and serial killer mania. That should have been enough time to hammer out some of the holes and implausibility that creeps into “The Little Things," an almost sturdy, often gripping genre exercise that ultimately doesn't find enough fresh material in the serial killer procedural to warrant its blast from a stylish and shlocky past. But — and it's a significant qualifier — Denzel. “The Little Things," may be being sold on the basis of its Oscar-winning trio of stars (Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto). But who needs three stars when one of them is Denzel Washington? 2½ stars. (Coyle — 1/29). 2 hours, 7 minutes. BC
THE MARKSMAN (PG-13)
A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy desperately fleeing the cartel assassins who've pursued him into the U.S. With Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Jacob Perez, Teresa Ruiz, Juan Pablo Raba. 1 hour, 41 minutes. BC